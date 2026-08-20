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Home > Sports News > India vs England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG? Check H2H, Qualification Scenario And More

India vs England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG? Check H2H, Qualification Scenario And More

IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey World Cup Prediction: India face England in their final Pool D fixture of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday, August 20. Salima Tete’s side drew 2-2 with China before thrashing South Africa 6-1 and are well placed to reach the second round. Here’s everything to know about the match, including H2H, qualification scenario, timing, squads and prediction.

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario, Match Timings and More
India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG? Check Head-to-Head, Qualification Scenario, Match Timings and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-20 14:21 IST

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: India will face England in their final Pool D fixture of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday, August 20. Salima Tete’s side began the tournament with a 2-2 draw against China before producing a dominant 6-1 victory over South Africa. India are currently in a strong position to reach the second round, but cannot afford to lose against England. Here are all the details, including head-to-head record, qualification scenario, match timing, squads and prediction. 

India vs England FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India vs England, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026
  • Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026
  • Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
  • Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST / 3:00 PM local time)

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Head-to-Head

  • Total Matches: 11
  • England Wins: 5
  • India Wins: 3
  • Draws: 3

India and England have faced each other 11 times, with England holding the overall advantage with five victories compared to India’s three. Three meetings have ended in draws. India’s most recent victory over England came in the 2025 FIH Pro League.

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India’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualification Scenario

India moved to the top of Pool D after their 6-1 victory over South Africa. The emphatic result significantly improved their goal difference and put them in a strong position to advance to the second round. China are also on four points, while England have three points heading into the final pool matches.

What Does India Need to Finish Top of Pool D?

A victory against England will guarantee India top spot in Pool D. A draw will also be enough for India to advance to the second round, although they could finish second if China defeat South Africa. The result of the other Pool D match will therefore determine the final order of the group.

What If India Lose to England?

India cannot afford a defeat against England. If England beat India and China either draw with or defeat South Africa, India will finish outside the top two and miss out on the second round. Therefore, avoiding defeat is crucial for Salima Tete’s team.

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026: Who Will Win?

India will enter the contest with considerable confidence after their 6-1 demolition of South Africa and the attacking momentum generated by that victory. Their improved goal difference also gives them an advantage in the qualification race. England, however, possess a strong head-to-head record and will be fighting for their own place in the next round. India have enough attacking quality and recent momentum to make them slight favourites, but the contest could be closely fought given the qualification pressure on both teams.

India Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Players: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (Captain), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung.

England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Sabbie Heesh, Miriam Pritchard.

Players: Anna Toman, Amy Thompson, Fiona Crackles, Lizzie Neal, Grace Balsdon, Lily Walker (Captain), Hannah French, Katie Curtis, Sophie Hamilton, Flora Peel (Captain), Alice Atkinson, Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer, Tess Howard, Darcy Bourne, Holly Hunt, Lottie Bingham, Martha Taylor.

How to Watch India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup matches through Star Sports and JioHotstar. In the UK, England’s World Cup matches are available free through the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel. 

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026: What Is at Stake?

India need at least a draw to guarantee their progression to the second round, while a victory would secure top spot in Pool D. The match is therefore crucial for both teams, with India looking to build on their record-breaking 6-1 win over South Africa and England fighting to keep their World Cup campaign alive. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 20, at the Wagener Stadium. 

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India vs England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG? Check H2H, Qualification Scenario And More
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India vs England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG? Check H2H, Qualification Scenario And More
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India vs England Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG? Check H2H, Qualification Scenario And More
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