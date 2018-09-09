India 224/6, Ravindra Jadeja 32, Hanuman Vihari 50, England vs India, 5th Test match, Day 3 LIVE updates: Here at the Kennington Oval stadium of London, England and India are playing the 5th and last Test of the 5 match series. On the Day 3, Indian batsmen Hanuman Vihari (25) and Ravindra Jadeja (8) will resume batting for their side. While English bowlers will try to pile on the misery on the struggling Virat Kohli and company, who are trailing by 158 runs.
On the Day 2, English bowlers managed to dismiss 6 Indian batsmen with the help of James Anderson and Ben Stokes, who picked 2 wickets each, while Sam Currans and Stuart Broad bagged 1-1 wicket.
India vs England Day 3 LIVE updates:
FIFTY!
He's batted with absolute grit and gumption and brings up his FIRST Test half century @Hanumavihari.
Live - https://t.co/EhPQPnkoy2 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jwJkYiH7Rr
India 220/6 runs
Hanuman Vihari completes the half-century in his debut match. Now, he has to play a big role for his side and reduce England's lead. After 70 overs, India has scored 220/6 runs.
Hanuman Vihari close to half-century
Hanuman Vihari hits a beautiful cover drive and adds 4 more runs to the total. The debutant cricketer, who had started nervously yesterday, is now cruising towards his half-century.
50 runs partnership
Indian batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuman Vihari are playing strong and complete the 50 runs stand. India 211/6 after 68 overs, trail by 121 runs.
India 211/6
Adil Rashid's is trying to trouble Indian batsmen with his turning deliveries and looking to get the wicket. On the other side, Indian batsmen Hanuman Virahi (41) and Ravindra Jadeja (28) are holding the fort. India 211/6.
Ben Stokes comes into the attack
English skipper Joe Root is making quick changes in bowling as he brings Ben Stokes into the attack now. The hosts are looking for the first breakthrough, while Hanuman Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja are holding the fort. India, 207/6.
India claim the first hour honours!
Debutant Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja have battled through unscathed, surviving some testing spells from James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
🇮🇳: 207/6 (66 overs)
Follow #ENGvIND live ⬇️https://t.co/LQoNOzv9xA pic.twitter.com/KYtzbKKTSz
India 207/6
Another good over by Adil Rashid, who allows Indian batsmen to score only 2 runs. India 207/6 after 66 overs, trailing 125 runs.
India 205/6
After 5 dot balls, Ravindra Jadeja takes a single on the last delivery of James Anderson and keeps the strike. India 205/6 after 65 overs.
Change in bowling, Rashid comes to bowl
England is looking for the first breakthrough as skipper Joe Root brings spinner Adil Rashid to the attack. A good over by wrist spinner, India 204/6.
200 up for India
2 hundred Up for India. Ravindra Jadeja hits 2 consecutive boundaries to James Anderson and adds quick runs to India's total. India 204/6 after 63 overs.
India 196/6 after 62 overs
A good over for India as Hanuman Virahi hits 2 boundaries to Stuart Broad, he moves 38, Ravindra Jadeja 16, India 196/6 after 62 overs.
India trail by 146 runs
English bowler Jimmy Anderson has been bowling the perfect line and length, which is piling on the misery on the Indian lower order. India 186/6.
India 186/6 (60 overs)
Indian batsmen Ravindra Jadeja (15) and Hanuman Virahi (29) are off to a slow start and trying to build a good partnership for their side. India 186/6.
India 185/6 (59 overs)
On runs of the over, Jimmy Anderson's swinging deliveries are not allowing Indian batsmen to open their arms and score runs. Another Maiden, India 185/6 after 59, trailing by 147 runs.
India 185/6 after 58 overs
Both the English pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson are bowling tight line and length and eying to get the first breakthrough of the day. Only 1 run of the over, India 185/6, trailing 147 runs after 58 overs.
Anderson bowls another fine over
Jame Anderson bowls another fine over, which allow Indian batsmen to score only 1 run. India 184/6 after 57 overs.
India 183/6
Indian batsman Ravindra Jadeja hits the first boundary of the day in Stuart Broad's 3rd over. With 1 boundary, 1 single and 4 dot balls, India adds 5 runs and raises the score to 183 runs. India trailing by 149 runs.
India 178/6
The English team is looking to take wickets early and wrap India's innings as soon as possible, while Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuman Vihari are looking forward to chase England's first total of 332 runs. Another maiden over by James Anderson, India 178/6.
India 178/6, trail by 154 runs
Indian batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuman Vihari are off to a slow start and eying to build a partnership. India adds only 1 leg-bye run of the over. India 178/6, trailing by 154 runs.
India 177/6, trail by 155 runs.
Speedster James Anderson bowls the second over and does not allow Indian batsmen to add any run. Maiden over, India 177/6 after 52 overs, trail by 155 runs.
Virahi and Jadeja come out to bat
India batsmen Hanuman Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja resume batting for India on the Day 3. For England, Stuart Broad starts the proceedings. India scores 3 runs off the first over of Day 3, India 177/6.
Day 3
Hello and Welcome to NewsX's India vs England 5th Test match Day 3 written coverage.