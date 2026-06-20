India vs England ODIs: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out; Will Virat Kohli Be Available? Major Update Revealed

India Tour of England: There have been reports on the India national cricket team that their dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s return will take a bit longer than what was planned, as he has been ruled out for the ODI three-match series vs England due to a major injury concern. Former India skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has a final deadline to overcome fitness concerns to make a comeback after his hamstring problem. With two top-order players on the sidelines, the senior national selection committee needs to rethink its strategy for the mega overseas task ahead, as the medical team at Centre of Excellence has been in charge of the timeline of recovery for the pair.

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of England ODI Series Due To Prolonged Injury Rehabilitation

The senior national selection committee has received a major blow to their tactical equilibrium as explosive all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the entire three-match ODI series against England. The seam bowling multi-dimensional asset has suffered a setback at the training facility during intense evaluation routines, resulting in a severe quadriceps strain. Medical personnel tracking his ongoing rehabilitation cycles have determined that the recovery curve will require extensive physical monitoring over the next month. Because his bowling workloads cannot be safely ramped up to meet the intense demands of ten-over structural spells, team doctors have advised against rushed competitive exposure.

Virat Kohli Fitness Test Date Revealed Ahead Of Selection Call

Virat Kohli will be giving the fitness test at the BCCI’s CoE on 22nd June. (Abhishek Tripathi). pic.twitter.com/HSeFQJMzln — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 20, 2026

In a highly critical development for the touring batting line-up, Virat Kohli has been assigned a definitive timeline to prove his match readiness after nursing a painful lower-body complication. His physical evaluation will be formally conducted on June 22 to assess his mechanical threshold under maximum stress loads. The elite medical team will subject the veteran batter to rigorous mobility protocols to determine if the muscle strain has completely repaired.

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