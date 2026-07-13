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Home > Sports News > India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch

India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch

The India vs England ODI Series 2026 begins on July 14, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah returning to India's squad under captain Shubman Gill. After a disappointing T20I series, India will look to bounce back in the three-match ODI contest. Check the full IND vs ENG schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live streaming details and everything you need to know ahead of the series.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 17:52 IST

Having suffered a horrific 4-0 loss to England in a recently concluded T20I series, Team India will try to recover the loss in a three-match ODI encounter when they get a chance to play a three-game series at home against England beginning on July 14th. Meanwhile, after a long stint away, three senior players of Team India, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah would have come home and now, as one could say, be the strongest in the batting line-up that they have got. The visitors would Definitely be very much in the mood to challenge a highly experienced side on English soil in an effort to give it a fair try before moving on to the bigger picture.

This series will, that means, bring forth an added layer of significance in being possibly one of the last ODI tours of England that the Indian pair of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may take part in, as they have already retired from T20Is and Tests. Both of them have now shifted the focus of their careers entirely on the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. Naturally, fans across the world will be very keen on seeing the two great icons in the Indian green jerseys.

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Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return For ODI Series

India’s ODI team welcomes back two big names, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were not in the previous England T20I team. Kohli is going back in the squad after being out of play following a recent injury, whereas Rohit has already been training rigorously for the Birmingham first ODI.

Bumrah, one of the finest pace bowlers in the game, is also added to the lineup, which is a boost to India, who badly wanted to perform well in a T20I game but failed.

India vs England ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST)
July 14, 2026 1st ODI Edgbaston, Birmingham 15:30
16 July, 2026 2nd ODI Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 17:30
19 July, 2026 3rd ODI Lord’s, London 15:30

India ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna

England ODI Squad

Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed

India vs England Live Streaming And Telecast Details

The India vs England One Day International Series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and Jio Hotstar for the viewers in India, whereas live streaming will be offered on Sony LIV and Star Sports. And, people interested in knowing the live scores and latest updates may check them from various digital platforms.

IND vs ENG: India seek revenge after embarrassing T20I whitewash

England are coming into the ODI series in a very strong position thanks to a great display against India in the T20Is. India’s ODI line-up features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who will definitely give India an altogether more seasoned aspect to the side. Besides, Shubman Gill is at the helm of the team. It is safe to expect that the ODI series will witness a very close, hard-fought encounter between two heavyweights of white-ball cricket around the world.

Also Read: India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

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India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch
Tags: England ODI squadIND vs ENG ODIIndia ODI squadIndia vs England ODI seriesjasprit bumrahrohit sharmashubman gillvirat kohli’

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India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch

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India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch
India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch
India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch
India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch

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