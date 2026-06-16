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Home > Sports News > India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer

India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer

Sony Sports faced fan backlash after featuring former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav instead of newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer in its India vs England white-ball series promo. Fans quickly spotted the omission of the new T20I captain, triggering widespread reactions on social media and prompting the broadcaster to take down the viral teaser.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 16:33 IST

India vs England T20I Series: Team India’s T20I has been the centre of all the attention for quite some time now. After winning back-to-back World Cups in the shortest format, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced major changes in the squad for tours to Ireland and England. The biggest change was sacking and dropping the captain, Suryakumar Yadav. He was then replaced by Shreyas Iyer, who last played a T20I in 2023. However, a promo released by India’s official broadcaster has once again brought the Indian T20I captaincy into debate once again. Sony Sports Network, which will broadcast the India vs England series, released a promo that featured ex-captain Suryakumar Yadav but not the new skipper, Shreyas Iyer. However, the broadcaster later realized their mistake and deleted the tweet. 

Sony Sports replaces Shreyas Iyer by Suryakumar Yadav in India vs England promo

Sony Sports at 12:18 PM on the 16th of June posted a promo for the India vs England series. The official broadcaster used India’s five-match test series against the same opponent last year to build up to the upcoming white-ball tour. However, while making the promo, it seems like they forgot to keep up with the latest developments, where Shreyas Iyer took over the T20I captaincy role from Suryakumar Yadav.  




The video went viral quickly and drew reactions on social media platforms. Fanks joked about how Shreyas Iyer was sacked from the Sony Sports India vs England promo and was replaced by ex-captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Sony Sports deletes India vs England Promo

Sony Sports deleted the India vs England T20I series promo.

Sony Sports deleted the India vs England T20I series promo.

After the India vs England promo by Sony Sports went viral, and fans pointed out the mistake made by the broadcaster, they deleted the video. There has not been a new promo video released by the broadcaster so far. However, it is expected that they will release a new video rectifying their mistake. 

Why did Sony Sports use Suryakumar Yadav instead of Shreyas Iyer?

It is expected that Sony Sports used Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy footage instead of Shreyas Iyer due to a media rights issue. Notably, it is Star Sports that has the broadcasting duties of the Indian cricket team. Given that Shreyas Iyer has not played a T20I for a long time, it is expected that Sony does not have any footage of the Punjab Kings captain that they can use in their promo. 

India T20I Squad vs England

Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Also Read: No Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, But Only One Indian Cricketer Features in TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential Sportspeople List

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India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer
Tags: ind vs engIndia England T20I SeriesIndia T20I captainindia vs englandshreyas iyerSony SportsSony Sports Controversysuryakumar yadav

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India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer
India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer
India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer
India vs England Promo Controversy: Sony Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Featuring Suryakumar Yadav Instead of New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer

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