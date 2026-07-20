India vs England: Ritika Sajdeh Breaks Down as Rohit Sharma Scripts Lord’s History With Historic Century | WATCH VIDEO

The veteran opening batter Rohit Sharma put on a magnificent display of aggressive batting for the packed stadium at Lord’s by smashing his 34th century during the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI on Sunday. The 39-year-old legend scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian batsman to score a one-day international century at the iconic venue. While the senior opener celebrated his historic milestone with a muted gesture, broadcast cameras immediately captured his wife Ritika Sajdeh wiping away tears in the stands. The highly charged emotional reaction from the family box has further fueled ongoing social media speculation about the legendary cricketer’s future international retirement plans.

Ritika Sajdeh Breaks Down In Stands As Hitman Silences Critics

The intense scrutiny surrounding the batting form and future of the former Indian captain reached a boiling point ahead of the series decider in London. Media reports circulating before the match suggested that the senior national selection committee was looking to transition to younger options, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, for future assignments.

Ritika Sajdeh started crying 😭 on Rohit Sharma’s century 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zzib5sWiPY — Aaysha (@Aaysha4you) July 19, 2026

The pressure on the veteran opener was palpable, making his authoritative 84-ball century against a disciplined English bowling attack one of the most defining moments of his late career phase. When the milestone run was completed, the visual of Ritika Sajdeh breaking down in tears highlighted the immense emotional weight the family had been carrying amid constant public debate.

England Clinch Series Decider Despite Valiant Run Chase From Team India

The record-breaking offensive masterclass from the English top order ultimately proved too heavy for the visitors to overcome in the series finale. Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts compiled a massive 387 for 3 in their designated fifty overs.

The charge was led by explosive opener Ben Duckett, who hammered a blistering 141 runs from 135 balls, while young prodigy Jacob Bethell added a dynamic 91 runs to stitch together a record-breaking 192-run opening partnership. Senior batsman Joe Root provided the final acceleration with an unbeaten 74 runs off just 48 deliveries to push the target beyond the reach of the Indian bowling lineup.

The Indian reply started on a stellar note with Rohit Sharma smashing 138 runs alongside Shubman Gill, who contributed a fluent 77 runs during their 147-run opening stand. Modern great Virat Kohli kept the hopes alive with a hard-fought 74 runs, but the middle order collapsed under pressure against a precise spell from Sam Curran, who picked up four wickets for 75 runs. Team India was eventually restricted to 360 for 7 at the conclusion of their fifty overs, handing the hosts a 27-run victory to secure the one-day international series by a 2-1 margin.

Also Read – IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat