India vs England T20 series: England women sweep India 3-0, hosts suffer 7th straight loss: England women defeated Indian counterparts by 1 run in the third and final match of T20 series at Guwahati on Saturday. It was again the batting of India which failed to chase a low score. Without skipper Smriti Mandhana and veteran Mithali Raj, no player could cross 11-run mark. It has been a brilliant overall performance by England in the series.

Batting first, visitors were restricted to 119/6 by the bowlers of Indian. Though openers Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont gave a strong start of 51-run partnership in 7.1 overs, but three wickets fell for just four runs. Tight bowling by Indian side stopped rivals on 119.

