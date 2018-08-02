India vs England: Indian captain Virat Kohli responded to his English counterpart Joe Root’s act of dropping the bat after hitting the winning runs at Headingley last month through his own mic-drop gesture made after running him out on the first day of the Test match.

After the First day of the first Test match between India and England, the men in blue restricted the hosts to 285/9 and skipper Virat Kohli got his sweet revenge in response to Joe Root’s ‘mic-drop’ celebration after his ton against India in the third ODI at Headingley last month.

Root might have described his celebration as the most embarrassing thing he had done on a cricket field but Virat, it seems was waiting for revenge.

In the 63rd over, Indian captain’s direct throw ran Joe Root out, and while celebrating Kohli blew kisses in the direction of Root and went on to mimic Root’s mic drop celebration.

The best bit about the Kohli mic drop is how he says ‘mic drop’ while he’s doing it. https://t.co/sbBFnh7pAw — Richard Irvine (@richirvine) August 1, 2018

Engaland was looking dangerous, with Root inching towards a century but his dismissal changed the game. The momentum changed and the hosts were reduced to 285 for nine on the opening day of the first cricket Test in Birmingham.

Till tea break, England was at 163/3 with Jonny Bairstow playing at 27 and skipper Joe Root at 65. However, Mohammed Shami fired in the second session dismissing Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan.

Englishmen middle order fell like a house of cards with Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad then also falling in succession, leaving Sam Curran 24 not out at stumps alongside James Anderson (0).

At the end of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin produced one of his most impactful performances while playing outside India. Ashwin registered his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as the hosts lost six wickets for 69 runs in the final session of play.

