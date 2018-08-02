In the first test match against England, Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 149 runs off 225 balls with 22 boundaries and a sixer. Virat Kohli also completed 1000 runs against England and became the 13th cricketer to reach the landmark. Virat's century helped visitors to move closer to the English score of 287 runs and team India ended their first innings for 274 runs, trailing by only 13 runs.

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrating after scoring a ton against England in the first test match at Birmingham

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday scored his maiden test century in England on the second day of the first test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With this century Virat Kohli also completed 1000 runs in test cricket against England. Virat Kohli is the 13the Indian cricketer to reach the landmark. Although visitors have been lacking behind in their first innings as the batting line totally collapsed except the skipper.

English pace duo Sam Curran and Ben Stokes blew away the strong Indian batting line up and restricted team India to 274 runs, which is 13 runs behind England’s first innings score 287 runs.

Virat Kohli has achieved 1000 runs landmark against England after Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Gundappa Viswanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Vijay Manjrekar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Farokh Engineer, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Shastri.

Thanks to Virat’s ton team India first managed to avoid fall on and then scored 274 runs, which is just 13 runs behind England’s score. English pacer Sam Curran dismissed 4 Indian batsmen, while Ben Stoke, James Anderson and spinner Adil Rashid bagged 2 wickets each.

