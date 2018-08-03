Indian skipper Virat Kohli dedicated his historic Test century on the second evening of the first Test against England at Edgbaston to wife Anushka Sharma. It was his first on English soil and came at a much needed time.

Virat dedicated his hundred to his wife Anushka Sharma, and celebrated it with a loud "come on"

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s historic Test century against England in the 2nd innings at Edgbaston will probably go down as one of the best he has played. But it was actually his celebration after slamming the ton that got the fans talking.

Virat dedicated his hundred to his wife Anushka Sharma, and celebrated it with a loud "come on," Kohli then held out his wedding ring that hung around his neck, showed it to the world, and kissed it to show his delight.

This is Kohli’s first test century in England and came at a much needed time. India were at a difficult position at 169/7 when Ashwin went back to pavilion after just 10 runs.

The Indian Captain forged a partnership with Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav and helped India add 105 more runs before being dismissed.

When Virat walked out of the ground, he showed his bat to acknowledge the applause he was receiving, and it was then when the fans got to see another loving moment as Anushka stood in the Indian box clapping and cheering for her husband with a look of sheer proud on her face.

Kohli looked towards her, smiled and showed his bat to acknowledge the cheer.

Early on day 2, Sam Curran’s wicket was taken by Mohammed Shammi to end England’s innings at 287 runs. India started their innings with a steady start with Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan adding a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket.

However, the middle order fell apart, like the hosts did, as Sam Curran and Ben Stokes ripped them apart.

Kohli stood firm at one end, waiting for a partner to stitch an innings. He found that partner in Hardik Pandya, who he added 48 runs with for the sixth wicket. Pandya then departed with the scoreboard reading 148/6 in 45.6 overs and Kohli was at 47 runs then.

After Pandya’s departure and till Kohli’s dismissal, India scored 126 runs, in which Kohli alone contributed 102 runs, the rest were added by Ravichandran Ashwin (10), Mohammed Shami (2), Ishant Sharma (5) and Umesh Yadav (1) scored a total of 18 runs.

Indian innings ended at 274 at runs, trailing by just 13 runs.

