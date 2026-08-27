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Home > Sports News > India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

India’s women’s hockey team will look to finish their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a historic note when they face Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday (Aug 27). Salima Tete’s side have produced an impressive campaign, remaining unbeaten in four of their five matches and holding higher-ranked teams such as China, England and Australia to draws. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

India vs Germany, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details
India vs Germany, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:38 IST

India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India’s women’s hockey team will look to finish their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a historic note when they face Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Thursday (Aug 27). Salima Tete’s side have produced an impressive campaign, remaining unbeaten in four of their five matches and holding higher-ranked teams such as China, England and Australia to draws. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

India vs Germany FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India vs Germany, 5th/6th Place Playoff, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026
  • Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026
  • Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
  • Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs Germany Live on TV in India?

Indian hockey fans can watch the India vs Germany 5th/6th place classification match live on the Star Sports Network. Television coverage of the Women’s Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports channels across India.

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How to Watch India vs Germany Live Streaming in India?

The India vs Germany FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 27.

India vs Germany: What Is at Stake?

India will be aiming to secure a historic fifth-place finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup. A victory over Germany would give Salima Tete’s side their best-ever placing at the tournament since finishing fourth in the inaugural 1974 edition in Mandelieu, France.

The 1974 Indian team, captained by Ajinder Kaur, famously defeated the Netherlands 1-0 during that campaign. The Dutch side eventually went on to win the inaugural World Cup and have since become the most successful team in the competition’s history with nine titles.

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India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details
Tags: Hockey World Cup 2026

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India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch 5th Place Playoff Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details
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