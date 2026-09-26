India vs Iran Kabaddi Final: India Win Gold Medal After Stunning Second-Half Comeback at Asian Games 2026

India vs Iran Kabaddi: India won the gold medal in the men’s kabaddi sport at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, defeating Iran 40-34 with an incredible comeback in the second half. The gold came hours after the Women’s team had defeated Iran to win the gold medal. The Men’s team’s victory earned India its fourth gold medal.

India Produces Stunning Comeback to Win Gold Medal

India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but came out firing after the break, took complete control of the contest, and turned the match decisively in their favour.

Sumit and Arjun Deshwal played pivotal roles as India stepped up their intensity in the second half and pulled away.

The defending champions left Iran with little room to respond as they dominated the proceedings to secure the gold medal.

Unlike the closely fought 2023 Asian Games final, which went down to the wire, India established a clear advantage in the second half this time around and saw out the contest with composure.

India Wins Fourth Gold at Asian Games 2026

The victory adds another Asian Games gold medal to India’s rich kabaddi legacy and caps a memorable campaign for the Indian men’s team.

Earlier, India clinched their third gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 after the women’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday, successfully defending the title they won at the Hangzhou edition.

India held their nerve in a tense closing phase, with Iran pushing hard for a comeback. With a minute remaining, Iran needed points to stay in contention, but India’s defence produced a crucial tackle on Aynaz to effectively seal the contest.

India Move to 10th Place at Points Table

With wins from the Indian team in both Women’s and Men’s competitions, India have now boosted their position on the medal table to 10th place. This was India’s fourth gold medal at the continental games and third in a team event after the Women’s cricket team had won the gold by beating Sri Lanka in the final. The other gold medal was won by Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

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