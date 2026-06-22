India vs Ireland 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Record-Breaking Debut in Focus as Cricket Ireland Provide Major Update on Series Schedule

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Debut: Cricket Ireland has lessened the impact of their concerns about a security threat in Belfast and mentioned that the two-match T20I series against India will happen as planned. Matches will be held at Stormont, Belfast, on 26 and 28 June respectively. Although the series had to be postponed because of the unrest situation in the city recently, Cricket Ireland, in their official statement, has declared that there are no rallies or protest plans that could threaten the safety of the two teams.

India vs Ireland: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking debut in focus

India’s white-ball heroes will kick off their next white-ball tour on Friday in Ireland, fresh from winning the home ODI series and thoroughly defeating the Tri-Nation A series in Sri Lanka. India at Europe will open with two T20 Internationals in Ireland. This is also going to be Shreyas Iyer’s first stint as the new T20I captain, taking over from Suryakumar Yadav. Also, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old prodigy who is on his way to becoming the youngest Indian player, even younger than Sachin Tendulkar, so to speak, will get his fair share of attention.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be delayed due to violence in Ireland?

Cricket Ireland broke its silence on the upcoming two-match T20I series in the country and whether the two games will be postponed due to violence in the country. In its statement, the cricket board said, “The safety and well-being of everyone involved in the series remains our highest priority. We continue to work closely with the PSNI, venue management, and security partners, and are satisfied that the appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safe and successful staging of both fixtures. Accordingly, both Ireland v India T20 International matches at Stormont on 26 and 28 June will proceed as planned.”

India vs Ireland: First T20Is at Belfast

To some extent, it will not be the first time India has visited Belfast. Still, they usually have their games at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. In 2007, they staged one ODI against the home team and three against South Africa. But Ireland is the only place where India recently went and played six Twenty20 Internationals there (two each in 2018, 2022, and 2023) and won all six. This will be the first time that India will be playing T20 Internationals in Belfast. The main talk of the town before the two-match series is whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who hit a dent-defying 94, including the fastest half-century in List A cricket in Sunday’s tri-series final for India A in Dambulla, will feature in either of the games.

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