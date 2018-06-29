The stunning moment of the match was in the final 2 overs of India's innings when Pandya clobbered 4 sixes to score 32 in 9 balls that helped India post a massive 213 for 4 against Ireland in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin.

The stunning moment of the match was in the final 2 overs of India's innings when Pandya clobbered 4 sixes to score 32 in 9 balls that helped India post a massive 213 for 4 against Ireland in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin by 143 runs.

KL Rahul slammed his 4th T20 International half-century as India dominated Ireland in the final match and won the 2nd-T20I series by 143 runs. The stunning moment of the match was in the final 2 overs of India’s innings when Pandya clobbered 4 sixes to score 32 in 9 balls that helped India post a massive 213 for 4 against Ireland in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin.

Ireland could only manage to put 70 runs on the scoreboard chasing mammoth 213 of India as it was all out in 12.3 overs

After winning the toss, the Irish captain asked India to bat first and interestingly KL Rahul and Virat Kohli opened India’s innings. Kohli departed early after scoring just 9 runs but Rahul’s 70 and Suresh Raina’s 69 looked amazing with the bat sharing 102-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.

In form, Rohit departed for a duck but then Pandya stole the 102-run partnership thunder with his blitzkrieg 32 of 9-balls towards the end. For Ireland, Kevin O’Brien was the most successful bowler who picked 3 wickets for 40 runs.

Today’s match marks the first time when India in their T20 history scored 200 runs in consecutive innings.

In the first T20I match, Rohit, who went for a duck in today’s match, had scored 97 runs and Shikhar Dhawan 74 to start off with 160 runs for the opening wicket. The Irish team was contained at 132/9 to lose by 76 runs.

India’s leg spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four and three wickets each even as James Shannon’s 60 runs went in vain.

India made four changes in their lineup, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul joining the squad to replace Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More