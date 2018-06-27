India beat Ireland by 76 runs to take 1-0 lead in 2-match T20 series. India posted a target of 209 runs against Ireland in the first T20 match at Malahide in Dublin while the Irish could only manage to put 132 on the scoreboard.

Powered by the 160-run partnership between openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, India posted a target of 209 runs against Ireland in the first T20 match at Malahide in Dublin and thrashed Ireland by 76 runs.

Right from the start, openers pounced on Irish bowlers to give India a flying start. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India with 97 off 61 balls while Shikhar Dhawan put 74 off 45 on the scoreboard.

Yuzvendra Chahal pulled in a fantastic performance picking up 3 wickets, impressing fans by taking 2 wickets in 2 balls. First to go was Kevin O Brien for 10 and Gary Wilson was stumped off the next ball for 5.

It was the second time team Inda had a face-off with Ireland in a T20 International with the last one in 2009 World Cup T20 which India won. Virat Kohli and Co. have the 2 T20s as an opportunity to gear up for a more important test against England who are riding high on morale after thrashing Australia 5-0 in the ODI series.

