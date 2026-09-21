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Home > Sports News > India vs Japan T20I Set to be Called Off? Here’s Why The Historic Clash is Likely to Get Cancelled

India vs Japan T20I Set to be Called Off? Here’s Why The Historic Clash is Likely to Get Cancelled

India vs Japan T20I 2026 is under threat due to Typhoon Dujuan, heavy rain, and wet outfield conditions in Tochigi. The historic one-off Suzuki Cup match is scheduled for September 22 at Sano International Cricket Ground, with delays or reduced overs possible.

Indian cricket team will face Japan in a one-off T20I on Tuesday, 22nd September. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Indian cricket team will face Japan in a one-off T20I on Tuesday, 22nd September. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 18:14 IST

India vs Japan T20I: India’s historic first men’s T20I against Japan has been affected by the weather, following Typhoon Dujuan, which lashed eastern Japan with heavy rain and high winds.

The one-off India vs Japan T20I will be played on Tuesday 22nd September at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi Prefecture. It will be played as the Suzuki Cup and as part of celebrations celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

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However, there is currently no official confirmation that the match has been called off.

Why is India vs Japan T20I in danger?

The biggest worry is Typhoon Dujuan and the knock-on effect it has on the Kanto region. Japan’s weather department has issued warnings of torrential rain, damaging winds, and land and flood flooding arriving on storms in eastern Japan. The area has already had a good amount of rain, with some areas receiving 300mm or more.

Sano, where Tuesday’s game is being played, is in Tochigi Prefecture in the Kanto region. Heavy rain has already disrupted India’s build-up, with their scheduled training session on Monday called off.

This is in particular alarming as even Japan’s T20I against Hong Kong at the same venue was called off before a single ball had been delivered. As more showers threaten to dampen the pitch, outfield conditions may be as critical as the weather during the game.

India vs Japan T20I: Sano Weather Forecast

There is yet some reason to remain hopeful. Forecasts suggest conditions in Sano will be far better by Tuesday morning, once the heaviest rain has fallen. Those forecasts predicted some brief sunshine but also suggested the odd shower may still be possible in the afternoon. The most recent reports suggested that a rain-soaked flood-out scenario was unlikely at this stage.

A further prediction has the probability of rain during the daytime at 25-35 per cent. But even if the rains hold off, the already-sodden outfield could result in a delay to the toss or a reduced number of overs being played. This fixture has no reserve day.

When is India vs Japan T20I?

The historic India vs Japan clash will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM local time (9:30 AM IST).

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Table Tennis Results: India Sweep Pakistan 3-0; Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan, Payas Jain Shine; Women Reach Quarterfinals

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India vs Japan T20I Set to be Called Off? Here’s Why The Historic Clash is Likely to Get Cancelled
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India vs Japan T20I Set to be Called Off? Here’s Why The Historic Clash is Likely to Get Cancelled

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India vs Japan T20I Set to be Called Off? Here’s Why The Historic Clash is Likely to Get Cancelled
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