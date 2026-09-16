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Home > Sports News > India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

India vs Japan T20I tickets for the historic Suzuki Cup will go on sale September 17, 2026, at 12 PM JST. The Japan vs India clash takes place September 22 at Sano International Cricket Ground ahead of Asian Games 2026.

Indian Cricket Team will clash with Japan in a one-off T20I before the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Cricket Team will clash with Japan in a one-off T20I before the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 18:29 IST

India vs Japan T20I: The Japan Cricket Association announced an additional sale of tickets for the historic first match between India and Japan. The one-off T20I, named the Suzuki Cup, will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations. The clash will take place on the 22nd September before the Asian Games in Japan. The final tickets for the historic clash will go live on the 17th of September at 12:00 PM (JST).

When Will the India vs Japan Tickets Go Live?



Cricket fans can buy tickets for the India vs Japan T20I clash when they go live on September 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (JST). 

India vs Japan Match Details

  • Event: Suzuki Cup
  • Match: Japan vs India
  • Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
  • Match Starts: 1:00 PM (9:30 AM IST)
  • Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground

Historic India vs Japan T20I Before Asian Games 2026

The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the men’s teams from each nation will play a T20 International match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. The Suzuki Cup will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on September 22, 2026. 

The match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

Huge Turnout Expected For India vs Japan T20I

Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming is eagerly anticipating a historic clash against India on September 22 at the Sano International Ground, with an expected turnout of 2,000–3,000 fans travelling from Tokyo and across Japan.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Set to Return For Shubman Gill-Led Team India? Check Predicted ODI Squad

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India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue
Tags: Asian Games 2026India vs Japan

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India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue
India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue
India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue
India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue
India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

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