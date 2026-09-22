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Home > Sports News > India vs Japan T20I: Why Did Umpires Reverse The Wide Decision? What MCC Law Says About Axar Patel Controversy

India vs Japan T20I: Why Did Umpires Reverse The Wide Decision? What MCC Law Says About Axar Patel Controversy

India vs Japan T20I ended with a controversial wide reversal during Axar Patel’s final over, as the umpires initially called a delivery to Alexander Shirai-Patmore a wide before reversing the decision. What do MCC Laws 22.4.1 and 2.12 say about a batter’s movement and an umpire changing a decision, and was the reversal permitted?

India and Japan's one-off T20I ended in a closely contested clash, with a wide call being reversed. Image Credit: X
India and Japan's one-off T20I ended in a closely contested clash, with a wide call being reversed. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 19:21 IST

India national cricket team vs Japan national cricket team: India looked to be on the verge of tumbling to a major shock in the historic one-off T20I at Sano on Tuesday before scraping home by two runs, defending a modest 32. But the story of the match was a highly contentious wide ball call involving Axar Patel and Japan batsman Alexander Shirai-Patmore.

Japan required eight runs from the last over when Axar came into bowl to Shirai-Patmore. The Japan batter went for a reverse sweep but missed and the ball was going down the leg side. Thurgate first called wide on the field, but after protests from Axar and India captain Shreyas Iyer, Thurgate spoke to square-leg umpire Chris Brown and the wide call was withdrawn; the delivery was listed as a legit.

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This turnaround was mainly important since Japan finished on 30/3. If the wide had been allowed, Japan would have had another run and a further ball to face. Instead, the equation was changed to six runs from three balls.

India vs Japan T20I: Why the Wide Call Was Reversed?

The main clause is MCC Law 22.4.1. It says that the umpire shall call a wide if by moving the striker, the ball passes wide of him or brings it sufficiently within his reach to strike at it with a normal cricket stroke.

An example of this use is when the batter plays a reverse sweep or switch-hit. The batter’s movement on the shot can alter the relevant place to judge the ball, so it does not necessarily follow that a ball going down the leg side, for instance, is a wide as it would have been out of the batter’s reach.

For Shirai-Patmore, the batter had advanced across the stumps in an attempt to reverse sweep. Such movement was that means a factor, which the umpires could take into account in determining whether that delivery should be called wide.

India vs Japan T20I: Can Umpires Reverse Wide Calls?

Yes, there is a provision for an umpire to change decisions according to the laws, where you can make changes as long as (as much as possible) are made in the space of time where the decision was made.

The MCC Law 2.12 gives the decision making by the umpire the power to change a decision providing the change is made quickly and is not inconsistent with the rules for dead ball. The rules allow the two umpires to seek advice among themselves in a situation of disagreement or uncertainty.

It is significant that a wide does not in itself put the ball to ‘dead’. Law 22.5 states that a wide ball does not end play and that a one-run penalty is awarded on the call, which can be because of this withdrawal in circumstances provided in the Laws.

That is to say, just because Thurgate had already lifted his arms to indicate a wide still does not automatically mean that the referee’s decision was final.

India vs Japan T20I: Did The Umpires Make A Mistake?

The available evidence does not establish that the reversal itself was against the Laws. The MCC rules specifically provide umpires with the authority to reconsider and promptly alter a decision, while Law 22 requires them to account for the striker’s movement when determining a wide.

Also Read: India vs Japan T20I: Japan Captain’s Big Statement After Taking World Champions India to Last Ball

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