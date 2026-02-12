India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus had an incredible day on-field with the ball against the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Namibian skipper stepped up for his team when it mattered the most. Leading his side from the front, Gerhard gave a performance to remember as he returned with the figures of 4/20 to restrict the Men in Blue to 209/9 in the 20 overs.

Gerhard Erasmus Shines with the Ball Against India in T20 World Cup 2026

At one stage, it looked like the Suryakumar Yadav-led side was heading toward a massive total of 240 runs or even 250, but Erasmus slowed things down and broke crucial partnerships.

The 30-year-old bowled a tight four-over spell of spin on February 12th in Delhi, finishing with four wickets for just 20 runs. His sensational bowling helped Namibia regain control after Team India’s aggressive start.

Gerhard Erasmus opened his account by dismissing explosive batter Ishan Kishan on the first ball of the 8th over. After dismissing Ishan, Gerhard dismissed Tilak Varma’s wicket as well on the fifth ball of the 12th over.

Breaking India’s Strong Momentum

Erasmus introduced himself into the attack in the 8th over when Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were dominating the game. Kishan had already reached his half-century, and India had crossed the 100-run mark in record time, the fastest team 100 in T20 World Cup history. Despite the pressure, Erasmus struck immediately, dismissing Kishan with the first ball of his spell and giving Namibia a much-needed breakthrough.

Gerhard Erasmus’ On-Field Clash With The Umpire During India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

One of the biggest highlights of Gerhard Erasmus came during the same over when he was involved in an on-field clash with umpire Rod Tucker. The moment occurred when Erasmus was preparing to bowl the final delivery of the 8th over while standing close to the umpire. The umpire ruled the delivery a dead ball, which surprised the Namibia captain and eventually led to a heated exchange between the two.

It has to be noted that this was not the first time that the Namibian captain came up with a unique bowling approach. In the past, Erasmus has used similar bowling approaches without any objections from the umpires. Several other bowlers have done the same while bowling from nearly 25 yards. After the brief disagreement, Erasmus returned to his designated place and completed the over.

Wickets Continue to Fall Under Pressure

Following the heated clash, Erasmus responded in the best possible way by taking more wickets. He dismissed Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube, keeping the Indian cricket team under constant pressure. He also bowled the penultimate over of the innings and conceded just seven runs.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team slowed down badly in the final overs of the innings as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. After a strong start at 104/1 in seven overs, the team finished on 209/9. In the last five overs of the innings, India managed to add only 41 runs in the total and lost six wickets.

For India, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scored half-centuries. Their contribution with the bat helped the team cross 200 runs in Delhi, but brilliant bowling by Erasmus kept the total under check.

