LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala AAIB India cricket news mea bangladesh elections dhanush bangladesh latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

Gerhard Erasmus starred with 4/20 as Namibia restricted India to 209/9 in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash despite strong fifties from Ishan Kishan and Pandya.

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India | Image Source - AFP
India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 12, 2026 22:52:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus had an incredible day on-field with the ball against the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. 

The Namibian skipper stepped up for his team when it mattered the most. Leading his side from the front, Gerhard gave a performance to remember as he returned with the figures of 4/20 to restrict the Men in Blue to 209/9 in the 20 overs. 

Gerhard Erasmus Shines with the Ball Against India in T20 World Cup 2026

At one stage, it looked like the Suryakumar Yadav-led side was heading toward a massive total of 240 runs or even 250, but Erasmus slowed things down and broke crucial partnerships. 

You Might Be Interested In

The 30-year-old bowled a tight four-over spell of spin on February 12th in Delhi, finishing with four wickets for just 20 runs. His sensational bowling helped Namibia regain control after Team India’s aggressive start. 

Gerhard Erasmus opened his account by dismissing explosive batter Ishan Kishan on the first ball of the 8th over. After dismissing Ishan, Gerhard dismissed Tilak Varma’s wicket as well on the fifth ball of the 12th over. 

Breaking India’s Strong Momentum

Erasmus introduced himself into the attack in the 8th over when Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were dominating the game. Kishan had already reached his half-century, and India had crossed the 100-run mark in record time, the fastest team 100 in T20 World Cup history. Despite the pressure, Erasmus struck immediately, dismissing Kishan with the first ball of his spell and giving Namibia a much-needed breakthrough.

Gerhard Erasmus’ On-Field Clash With The Umpire During India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

One of the biggest highlights of Gerhard Erasmus came during the same over when he was involved in an on-field clash with umpire Rod Tucker. The moment occurred when Erasmus was preparing to bowl the final delivery of the 8th over while standing close to the umpire. The umpire ruled the delivery a dead ball, which surprised the Namibia captain and eventually led to a heated exchange between the two. 

It has to be noted that this was not the first time that the Namibian captain came up with a unique bowling approach. In the past, Erasmus has used similar bowling approaches without any objections from the umpires. Several other bowlers have done the same while bowling from nearly 25 yards. After the brief disagreement, Erasmus returned to his designated place and completed the over. 

Wickets Continue to Fall Under Pressure

Following the heated clash, Erasmus responded in the best possible way by taking more wickets. He dismissed Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube, keeping the Indian cricket team under constant pressure. He also bowled the penultimate over of the innings and conceded just seven runs.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team slowed down badly in the final overs of the innings as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. After a strong start at 104/1 in seven overs, the team finished on 209/9. In the last five overs of the innings, India managed to add only 41 runs in the total and lost six wickets. 

For India, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scored half-centuries. Their contribution with the bat helped the team cross 200 runs in Delhi, but brilliant bowling by Erasmus kept the total under check. 

ALSO READ: India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Scripts History With Record Even MS Dhoni Never Achieved

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 10:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arun Jaitley Stadium matchHardik Pandya 52 runsIndia cricket newsIndia vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026Ishan Kishan fiftyNamibia bowling performanceNamibia vs India Delhi matchT20 World Cup 2026 match report

RELATED News

Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal

Afghanistan Players Withdraw from PSL Auction Amid Political Tensions

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Pakistan Clash in Colombo; Suryakumar Yadav Shares Big Health Update

Back in India, Virat Kohli Shares A Hilarious Moment With Fans: ‘Kaun Kaun Hai Photo Waala?’ – Video Goes Viral

Italy Thrash Nepal by 10 Wickets to Notch up First T20 World Cup Win

LATEST NEWS

‘Tu Yaa Main’ Movie Review: Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Daring Romance Breaks Boundaries, Turns Into A Gripping Survival Drama

AAIB Dismisses ‘Incorrect And Speculative’ Italian Report Claiming Pilot Intentionally Crashed Air India Flight 171 That Killed 260; Says ‘No Final Conclusions Reached’

Kartik Aaryan Spotted At India Gate: Action-Packed Shoot For Naagzilla Goes Viral, Fans Swarm Around Superstar

‘Don’t Want To Destroy His Political Career’: India Reacts As Old Video Of Trump’s Bizarre Remark On PM Modi Circulates Online, Says ‘Appropriate Action’ If…’

When Will Bangladesh Election Results Be Announced: Today Or Tomorrow? Millions Wait As Counting Begins

Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Marrying On Feb 14? Sita Ramam Actress Laughs Off Valentine’s Day Wedding Rumours, Says ‘Aaj Meri Haldi Hai, Kal Sangeet’

Bangladesh Election 2026 Results: Tarique Rahman’s BNP vs Shafiqur Rahman’s Jamaat-e-Islami – Who Will Win The High-Stakes Battle?

What Is MAX? The State-Backed Messaging App Putin Is Pushing After Russia Blocks WhatsApp Nationwide — Know All Details

Ahead Of India Vs Namibia Clash, Delhi Metro Gates Break Amid Massive Fan Rush Near Arun Jaitley Stadium

JioHotstar Announces Rajshri Productions’ Family Drama ‘Sangamarmar’ On Love, Duty And Lasting Bonds; Check Cast Details

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India
India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India
India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India
India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India

QUICK LINKS