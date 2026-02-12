India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Scripts History With Record Even MS Dhoni Never Achieved

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan created history as achieved a huge milestone that even the legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni couldn’t in his career. Ishan Kishan walked out with all guns blazing during India’s second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 and slammed the bowlers of Namibia cricket team to all the corners of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Slammed Namibian Bowlers Left, Right And Center:

With Abhishek Sharma sidelines because of stomach illness, the responsibility to take the charge with the bat for Indian side fell on Ishan Kishan’s young shoulders. He opened the innings with Sanju Samson, who played a quick cameo at the top, slamming 3 sixes and a 4 inside the first two overs of the innings. However, Sanju Samson once again left his fans disappointed as he couldn’t score big and departed for just 22 runs on the last ball of the second over.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan boosted his performance in the third over when he smashed JJ Smit for 2 boundaries. He slammed two more boundaries in the following two overs before going berserk in the sixth over against Smit.

In the sixth over of the innings, Smit bowled a dot ball, following which Ishan Kishan unleashed the beast in him and slammed him for four sixes in a row. On the final ball of the over, Ishan hit a four to reach his fifty off just 20 balls. The show just didn’t end there, he slammed a 6 and a boundary against Max Heingo as well. Overall, Ishan slammed 7 boundaries in a row.

Ishan Kishan Makes History Beyond MS Dhoni’s Record

Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock finally ended in the eighth over when he was dismissed by Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus. India’s opener scored 61 runs off 24 balls, hitting four sixes and five fours before getting out. Kishan made history as the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a T20 World Cup half-century and now holds the record for the highest T20 World Cup score by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, fans on social media hailed Ishan Kishan for his explosive knock and even compared him to MS Dhoni. Check out some of the best reactions from fans:

