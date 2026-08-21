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Home > Sports News > India vs Netherlands, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

India vs Netherlands, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

The Indian Women's Hockey team will look to continue their unbeaten run in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup when they face a strong Netherlands side in their first match of Pool E at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 21, Friday.

India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)
India vs Netherlands, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 16:06 IST

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian Women’s Hockey team will look to continue their unbeaten run in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup when they face a strong Netherlands side in their first match of Pool E at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on August 21, Friday. It should be a cracking contest between the two sides, given India are currently unbeaten thus far and the Netherlands are in the same boat, while also being defending champions.

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India, captained by Salima Tete, reached the second round of the tournament by finishing second in Pool D with five points under their belt. Their campaign got underway with a high-scoring 2-2 draw against China, followed by crushing South Africa 6-1 in their next game. India then held on England to a 0-0 draw in their final match to seal their qualification to Group D. China finished at the top of Pool D. As far as Pool E go, India are clubbed alongside Netherlands, China and Australia. It’s also worth noting that India and China will not face one another in the second round as the two Asian countries played out a 2-2 draw. Thus, they will carry forward their points from the first round and commence the second round with one point apiece.

As for The Dutch, they loom as highly formidable opposition and arrive in the second round with an excellent record. The Netherlands ran through their opponents in the opening round, beating Chile (2-0), Australia (4-2) and Japan (9-0), aggregating a staggering 15 goals. For India, the challenge will be to find that thin line of balance between attacking and defending perfectly to stop the Netherlands’ juggernaut. Both sides have competed in 14 matches, with the Netherlands winning 10 of them and India emerging triumphant on three occasions. The remaining one resulted in a draw.

It will also be 20 years since the two sides compete in the Hockey World Cup, with their last meeting coming in 2006. The Dutch had edged India 3-2.

Where to watch India vs Netherlands women’s match at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026?

The television telecast of the Women’s Hockey match shall be available on Star Sports Network TV channels, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website. The match begins in India at 21:30 PM IST.

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India vs Netherlands, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details
Tags: FIH Womens Hockey World CupFIH Womens Hockey World Cup 2026India Womens National Hockey TeamNetherlands Womens National Hockey Team

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India vs Netherlands, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch Live in India? TV Channel, Live Streaming Details
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