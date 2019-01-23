Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision backfired early in the match as Mohammed Shami wrecked havoc and dismissed Martin Guptill (5) and Colin Munro (8) in his successive overs. Williamson tried to hold the collapsing Kiwi fort but Yuzvendra Chahal stomped his authority and gave two quick jolts in Ross Taylor (24) and Tom Lotham (11).

India got off to a flying start on Wednesday in the first One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand overpowering the hosts in a resounding 8-wicket victory by Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. Shikhar Dhawan helped Team India chase down the target of 157 runs with a superb knock of 75 runs off 103 balls. Mohammed Shami was named Man of the Match for his stellar effort which broke the spine of New Zealand’s top batting order in the match.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision backfired early in the match as Mohammed Shami wrecked havoc and dismissed Martin Guptill (5) and Colin Munro (8) in his successive overs. Williamson tried to hold the collapsing Kiwi fort but Yuzvendra Chahal stomped his authority and gave two quick jolts in Ross Taylor (24) and Tom Lotham (11).

Kane Williamson managed to score 64 runs off 81 balls before giving up his wicket to rampant Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav took 4 scalps in the match while Shami ended with 3 wickets. Kedhar Jadhav took one wicket helping India restrict New Zealand at 157 runs.

India too struggled early on in the chase as they lost Rohit Sharma at the cheap score of 11 but swashbuckling skipper Virat Kohli along with Shikhar Dhawan forged a solid partnership of 91 runs. Kohli missed the chance to score a half-century as he was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson at 45. Ambati Rayudu saw out the 8-wicket victory with Shikhar Dhawan on the crease with him.

India now leads the 5-match ODI series 1-0. The two sides will now lock horns on January 26, Saturday, in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui.

