India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE: India continued to dominate the contest after declaring their first innings at 720/9, securing a massive 352-run lead over New Zealand. Rishabh Pant starred with a brilliant 128, while KL Rahul scored 136, Shubman Gill contributed 98 and Dhruv Jurel added 78. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Devdutt Padikkal (80) also scored impressive half-centuries as India posted a commanding total.

New Zealand began their second innings with a difficult task ahead and lost captain Tom Latham for a duck in just the third ball of the innings, with Bumrah providing the breakthrough. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls attempted to steady the innings with a 60-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nicholls for 31 in the 23rd over.

At the end of the third session, New Zealand were 77/2 after 29 overs, with Conway unbeaten on 41 and Ravindra batting on five. The hosts still need 275 runs to erase India’s first-innings lead, with 18 overs remaining in the day’s play.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Day: Day 4

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Live Score

New Zealand 1st Innings: 368 all out (121 overs)

India 1st Innings: 720/9 declared (166 overs)

New Zealand 2nd Innings: 77/2 (29 overs)

New Zealand trail by 275 runs

Batting:

Devon Conway: 41* (94)

Rachin Ravindra: 5* (19)

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah: 1/29 (7 overs)

Prasidh Krishna: 1/11 (5 overs)

Partnership: 17 runs off 41 balls

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft and Will Young.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Telecast In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the fourth day’s action live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for free television coverage, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check. However, fans should verify the latest broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular Test match is being telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the fourth day of the first Test can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.