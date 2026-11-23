India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 LIVE: India continued to strengthen their position in the contest as New Zealand struggled to build substantial partnerships in their second innings. Devon Conway top-scored with 65 off 165 balls, while Henry Nicholls contributed 31 and Rachin Ravindra scored 37. Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj picked up one wicket each, while Jasprit Bumrah provided the early breakthrough.

New Zealand lost five wickets for 176 runs before Tom Blundell was dismissed by Anshul Kamboj. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips have since stitched together an unbeaten 28-run partnership, with the hosts reaching 204/5 after 95.1 overs in the second session. Mitchell is batting on 24, while Phillips has scored 17.

India had earlier secured a massive 352-run first-innings lead after declaring at 720/9. KL Rahul scored 136, Rishabh Pant smashed 128, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel also made significant contributions. The visitors now need five more wickets to wrap up the match and take control of the series.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5: Match Details

Tournament: India Tour of New Zealand 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Day: Day 5

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5: Live Score

New Zealand 1st Innings: 368 all out (121 overs)

India 1st Innings: 720/9 declared (166 overs)

New Zealand 2nd Innings: 204/5 (95.1 overs)

New Zealand trail by 148 runs

Batting:

Daryl Mitchell: 24* (107)

Glenn Phillips: 17* (55)

Bowling:

Washington Sundar: 1/46 (24.1 overs)

Anshul Kamboj: 1/38 (18 overs)

Prasidh Krishna: 2/22 (17 overs)

Partnership: 28 runs off 109 balls

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft and Will Young.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Telecast In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the fifth day’s action live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for free television coverage, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check. However, fans should verify the latest broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular Test match is being telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the fifth day of the first Test can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.