India vs New Zealand 1st Test Preview: The India-New Zealand rivalry moves to the longest format, with the two teams set to face each other in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve. India will aim to start the series with a victory, while the hosts will look to continue their impressive run in Test cricket.

Shubman Gill will lead India, who are currently fourth in the World Test Championship standings. The visitors will be keen to collect crucial WTC points, but overcoming New Zealand in their home conditions will be a challenging task. India have not won a Test series in New Zealand since 2009 and will be determined to end that wait.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will enter the contest with confidence after defeating England 2-1 in their previous Test series in England. Tom Latham will captain the home side, which has an experienced batting line-up featuring Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Their pace attack, led by Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, is expected to pose a significant challenge to the Indian batters.

The Basin Reserve is traditionally known for offering assistance to fast bowlers, particularly during the opening sessions. The green surface, combined with Wellington’s windy conditions, could make batting difficult early in the match. However, the pitch can become easier for batting as the game progresses. India will hope for a strong start from their top order, while New Zealand will look to exploit the conditions with their pace attack.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Local Time: 11:00 AM NZDT

GMT: 10:00 PM (November 18)

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Test Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 65

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 16

Draw: 27

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Probable Playing XI

New Zealand (Probable XI): Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy/Blair Tickner.

India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Anshul Kamboj/Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Full Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Will Young.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand

TV Broadcast: Sky Sport NZ; Three or Sky Open may also offer free-to-air coverage.

Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability.

United States And Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow app and website

Stats And Trivia

India’s last Test series win in New Zealand: India last won a Test series in New Zealand in 2009 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

New Zealand’s recent form: The hosts defeated England 2-1 in their previous Test series in England, making them a formidable opponent ahead of the opening Test.

India’s head-to-head advantage: India have won 22 of their 65 Test matches against New Zealand, while the Black Caps have registered 16 victories.

Bumrah’s New Zealand challenge: Jasprit Bumrah averages 45.44 against New Zealand in Test cricket, considerably higher than his combined average against other opponents.

Kyle Jamieson’s milestone: The New Zealand fast bowler needs 10 wickets to complete 100 Test wickets. He is already the fastest New Zealand bowler to reach 50 Test wickets.

Bumrah’s record chase: With 234 Test wickets, Bumrah is India’s 11th-highest wicket-taker in the format. He could move to ninth place during the series, with Javagal Srinath (236) and BS Chandrasekhar (242) within reach.

Rishabh Pant’s challenge: Pant has played only two Test matches in New Zealand and will look to make a strong impact in the challenging conditions.

India’s inexperienced batting line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan have not played a Test match in New Zealand before.