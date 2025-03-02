India Vs New Zealand 2025: India Makes One Change in Playing XI; Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh Left Out

The highly anticipated match between India and New Zealand has begun, with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

The anticipated match between India and New Zealand has begun, with NZ captain Mitchell Santner winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

The highly anticipated match between India and New Zealand has begun, with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner winning the toss and electing to bowl first. The game holds significant importance as both teams have already secured their spots in the semi-finals, but the outcome will determine which team faces Group B table-toppers South Africa or second-placed Australia in the last-four stage of the ongoing tournament.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Virat Kohli Reaches Major Milestone

This match also marks a historic moment for Indian cricket, as star batsman Virat Kohli becomes the 22nd player overall and the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 men’s One Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone adds an extra layer of excitement for Indian fans as they witness their cricketing legend achieve another feat in his illustrious career.

New Zealand’s Team Changes

After winning the toss, Mitchell Santner announced a key change in the New Zealand squad. Daryl Mitchell has been included in place of Devon Conway. Santner explained the decision, saying, “Looks like a good wicket. Want to put some pressure early and hopefully it skids on well later. We still want to win, we know we are going to be in Lahore later, but first task is to do a job here, and challenge ourselves in different conditions.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Playing XI Changes

India has also made one change in their lineup, with wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy replacing pace-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana. This adjustment strengthens India’s spin attack, as Chakravarthy joins Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel to form a formidable spin unit.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts on the team’s approach, stating, “Was anyway looking to bat first, wanted to see what we could do upfront and then challenge our bowlers since we chased in both games. Approach will be very similar to the previous games, just trying to do the same things.

It is all about bowling in partnerships; in both games, we have combined to pick 19 wickets. Our spinners have restricted them well and then the seamers have got the wickets.”

Pitch and Boundary Details

The match is being played on a black-soil pitch, which is expected to provide good support for spinners. The square boundaries measure 63 meters and 71 meters, while the straight boundary stands at 76 meters. These dimensions could play a crucial role in determining the batting and bowling strategies for both teams.

Playing XIs

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

With both teams making strategic changes, the contest promises to be an intense battle as India and New Zealand fight for a favorable position in the semi-finals. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see how this crucial match unfolds.