Here at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui, Team India is taking on New Zealand in the 2nd game of the 5-match series. Virat Kohli and men have already taken a lead and today they will try to pile on the misery on struggling New Zealand. In the Napier ODI, Indian bowlers performed brilliant and dismantled Kiwis for a low total of 157 runs. Except Kane William (64), Black Caps’ rest batting line up fell like a house of cards.

New Zealand will be eyeing to stop India’s winning streak, while Virat Kohli and men will be looking to continue dominance at Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui. For the 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli has decided to go with the same squad in the fierce encounter. While Kiwi captain Kane Williamson made 2 changes for today’s game. Black Caps added wrist spinner Ish Sodhi in the squad in place of left-arm spinner Mitchel Santner, while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will replace pacer Tim Southee.

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi.

India Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed

