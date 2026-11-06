India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch LIVE

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Preview: India will face New Zealand in the second ODI of the India tour of New Zealand 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST, corresponding to a 3:00 PM local start in New Zealand.

India will look to continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the series providing an opportunity to assess different combinations. Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side, while experienced players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be important to the team’s batting line-up.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of their home conditions. Mitchell Santner will captain the hosts, who have been dealing with injury concerns in their batting department. Will Young, Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell will be among the players to watch.

Weather could play a significant role in Wellington, with showers forecast throughout the day. Hnry Stadium has long straight boundaries and shorter square boundaries, meaning bowlers will need to adjust their lengths according to the conditions.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

GMT: 2:00 AM

Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 124

India Won: 64

New Zealand Won: 52

Tied: 1

No Result: 7

Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

New Zealand (Probable XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand ODI Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Nick Kelly, Matthew Fisher, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand

TV Broadcast: Sky Sport NZ; free-to-air coverage may also be available on Three or Sky Open

Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability

United States and Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow app and website

Stats And Trivia

India lead the ODI rivalry: India have won 64 of their 124 ODI meetings against New Zealand, while the Black Caps have registered 52 victories.

India’s record in New Zealand: India have won only two ODI series against New Zealand in New Zealand, in 2009 and 2019.

Arshdeep Singh in focus: The Indian pacer has played 19 ODIs in four years, with 11 of those appearances coming in the last two years.

Will Young’s importance: Young will be an important player for New Zealand at the top of the order, with his discipline and batting skills expected to be crucial.

Wellington conditions: Hnry Stadium has long straight boundaries and shorter square boundaries, making bowling lengths an important factor in the contest.