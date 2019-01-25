India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match preview: Virat Kohli and men are all set to lock horns against New Zealand at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui for the 2nd encounter of the 5-match series. BlackCaps captain Kane Williamson will be eyeing to avenge the Napier's 8-wicket defeat, while Virat Kohli would like to continue the winning streak.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match preview: After registering a thumping victory in Napier, Virat Kohli and men are all set to lock horns against New Zealand at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui. The 2nd encounter of the 5-match series will commence at 7 am (IST), where the BlackCaps will be eyeing to avenge the Napier’s 8-wicket defeat and stop India’s winning streak. In the last ODI, Kiwis were stunned as men in blue dismantled them for only 157 runs. Except for skipper Kane William, who scored 64 runs off 84 balls, hosts’ rest batting line fell like a house of cards.

It was an impressive show by the Indian bowlers who restricted Kiwis for only 157 runs and dismissed all 10 batsmen in just 38 overs. Speedster Mohammed Shami scalped New Zealand openers early and pile on the misery on the struggling batting side. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2) trapped the kiwis with their turning balls, while all-rounder Kedhar Jadhav bagged one wicket.

Chasing an easy target of 158 runs, opener Shikhar Dhawan made light works as he scored not out 75 runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli fell 5 runs short of his another half-century and contributed 45 runs before giving his wicket to Lockie Furguson. Kedhar Jadhav (13) scored the winning runs and help team India to register an 8-wicket win.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Top 5 players

Virat Kohli: The run-machine Virat Kohli, who is in a great form, has a chance to achieve another record if he scores a century as none of the Indian Captain has scored a ton in New Zealand. Shikhar Dhawan: Gabbar, who played a brilliant knock of 75 runs at the Napier, can emerge as the biggest threat to Kiwis. Shikhar Dhawan has also surpassed Brian Lara’s record of 5000 ODI runs. Mohammad Shami: Pacer, who scripted the Napier win was also named as Man of the Match, took 3-wickets in 6 overs with the economy of 3.17. Mohammed Shami who has become a nightmare to openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro and Mitchell Santner will be Virat Kohli’s biggest weapon. Kane Williamson: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who grabbed the award for ICC Spirit of Cricket, was the only Kiwi batsmen to impress and can be a problem for Team India. Ross Taylor: Black Caps’ most experienced player Ross Taylor is capable of scoring big. He was the man who scripted victories for his side in 2 ODI against Sri Lanka.

