India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE: India made a strong start with the ball after Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first in Christchurch. New Zealand managed to score 131 runs in 50 overs, losing four wickets before the tea break. Akash Deep was India’s most successful bowler with two wickets, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked up one wicket each. Captain Tom Latham scored 59 off 128 deliveries, while Devon Conway contributed 31 runs.

New Zealand’s opening pair of Latham and Conway added 77 runs for the first wicket before Gurnoor Brar dismissed the latter. Akash Deep then removed Latham at 110/2, triggering a quick collapse as Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra departed without adding much to the scoreboard. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Nicholls, while Akash Deep sent Ravindra back to the pavilion. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell steadied the innings with an unbeaten 21-run partnership as New Zealand reached 131/4 at tea, with 40 overs remaining in the day’s play.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Day: Day 1

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1: Live Score

New Zealand 1st Innings: 131/4 (50 overs)

India: Yet to bat

Run Rate: 2.62

Batting:

Daryl Mitchell: 6* (23)

Tom Blundell: 8* (21)

Bowling:

Akash Deep: 2/23 (13 overs)

Anshul Kamboj: 1/44 (14 overs)

Gurnoor Brar: 1/31 (10 overs)

Jasprit Bumrah: 0/28 (13 overs)

Partnership: 21 runs off 36 balls

Toss: India won the toss and elected to bowl.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (Captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Telecast In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the first day’s action live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for free television coverage, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check. However, fans should verify the latest broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular Test match is being telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the first day of the second Test can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.