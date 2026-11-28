India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: New Zealand were bowled out for 356 runs in their first innings on Day 2. Tom Blundell top-scored for the hosts with 89 runs off 211 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips contributed 36 and Daryl Mitchell scored 31. Akash Deep was India’s standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 99 runs, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets each.

India’s bowlers continued to chip away at the New Zealand batting lineup after the hosts had reached 131/4 at tea on Day 1. Blundell played a crucial innings, stitching together important partnerships with Mitchell and the lower order to take New Zealand past the 350-run mark. Akash Deep eventually wrapped up the innings with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand were dismissed for 356 in 116.3 overs.

In reply, India suffered an early setback as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck by Matt Henry. Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill also departed after scoring 21 and 17 runs, respectively, with Jamieson claiming both wickets. India reached 60/3 in 15 overs in the third session, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. The visitors still trail by 296 runs.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Day: Day 2

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Live Score

New Zealand 1st Innings: 356 all out (116.3 overs)

India 1st Innings: 60/3 (15 overs)

India trail by: 296 runs

Run Rate: 4.00

Batting:

KL Rahul: 17* (34)

Rishabh Pant: 1* (2)

Bowling:

Kyle Jamieson: 2/27 (6 overs)

Matt Henry: 1/19 (7 overs)

Partnership: 1 run off 2 balls

Last Wicket: Shubman Gill c Tom Latham b Kyle Jamieson 17 (29) – 59/3 in 14.4 overs.

Toss: India won the toss and elected to bowl.

New Zealand 1st Innings: 356 All Out

Tom Blundell: 89 (211)

Tom Latham: 59 (128)

Glenn Phillips: 36 (67)

Daryl Mitchell: 31 (74)

Devon Conway: 31 (79)

Nathan Smith: 26 (45)

India’s Bowling:

Akash Deep: 5/99 (31.3 overs)

Anshul Kamboj: 2/79 (22 overs)

Gurnoor Brar: 2/78 (28 overs)

Washington Sundar: 1/36 (9 overs)

Jasprit Bumrah: 0/49 (26 overs)

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (Captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Telecast In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the second day’s action live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for free television coverage, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check. However, fans should verify the latest broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular Test match is being telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the second day of the second Test can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.