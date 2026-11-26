India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Preview: The India-New Zealand Test series moves to Christchurch, where the two sides will lock horns in the second Test at Hagley Oval. With the opening encounter in Wellington ending in a draw, both teams have everything to play for in the final match of the series.

Shubman Gill will continue to lead India, who will be looking to finish their New Zealand tour with a Test victory after winning the T20I and ODI series. The visitors will also be keen to collect valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points as they look to strengthen their position in the standings.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be determined to take advantage of their home conditions and secure a series victory. Tom Latham will captain the Black Caps, who have a strong batting line-up featuring Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Their pace attack, led by Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, will once again be crucial.

Hagley Oval is traditionally known for offering assistance to fast bowlers, particularly during the opening sessions. The surface generally provides good bounce and movement for seamers before becoming more favourable for batting. After the challenging conditions witnessed in Wellington, both teams will hope for a competitive pitch that produces a decisive result.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Local Time: 11:00 AM NZDT

GMT: 10:00 PM (November 26)

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Test Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 66

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 16

Draw: 28

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Probable Playing XI

New Zealand (Probable XI): Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy/Matt Fisher.

India (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj/Mohammed Siraj/Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Full Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Fisher.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand

TV Broadcast: Sky Sport NZ; Three or Sky Open may also offer free-to-air coverage.

Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability.

United States And Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow app and website

Stats And Trivia

India’s Recent Test Record In New Zealand: India have not won a Test series in New Zealand since 2009. The visitors will be eager to end that wait, although they will need to win the second Test to secure a victory in the current series.

First Test Ended In A Draw: The opening Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington ended in a draw after New Zealand managed to survive India’s bowling attack in their second innings. India secured a massive 352-run first-innings lead but could not force a result.

New Zealand’s WTC Ambitions: The Black Caps will be keen to collect maximum WTC points from the Christchurch Test as they look to strengthen their position in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

KL Rahul’s Impressive Form: Rahul scored a century in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. He will once again be an important batter for India, particularly against the new ball in challenging overseas conditions.

Tom Latham’s Challenge: The New Zealand captain will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing first Test, where he registered a pair. His contribution at the top of the order could prove crucial for the hosts.

Hagley Oval’s Pace-Friendly Conditions: The Christchurch venue is traditionally known for its bounce and assistance to fast bowlers. The opening sessions could be particularly challenging for batters if the surface offers movement.

India’s Fast-Bowling Workload: Jasprit Bumrah bowled 49 overs in the Wellington Test. With only a short break between the two matches, India’s team management will need to carefully manage the workload of its pace attack.

New Zealand’s Bowling Selection: Jacob Duffy and Matt Fisher are competing for a place in the playing XI, with Blair Tickner unavailable due to injury. New Zealand will have to assess its fast-bowling combination ahead of the second Test.