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Home > Sports News > India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain In Hamilton, Shreyas Iyer To Lead In Final Two Matches

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain In Hamilton, Shreyas Iyer To Lead In Final Two Matches

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India's third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton was abandoned due to persistent rain, leaving the visitors with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. With Shubman Gill and KL Rahul leaving for Test preparations, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will take charge for the final two matches as India close in on a series triumph.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain In Hamilton, Shreyas Iyer To Lead In Final Two Matches

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 11:48 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned due to persistent rain on Tuesday, November 10. India continue to lead the five-match series 2-0, with the visitors now needing just one more victory to seal the series.

The rain-hit contest was called off without a ball being bowled, despite India captain Shubman Gill winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Weather interruptions have affected all three matches of the series, making conditions difficult for both teams.

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India have also confirmed a leadership change for the remaining two ODIs. Gill, along with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, will leave the squad to begin preparations for the upcoming Test series. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is set to take charge of the Indian team for the final two matches.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Called Off 

Rain continued to disrupt proceedings at Hamilton’s Seddon Park, eventually forcing the officials to abandon the third ODI. The match had already faced multiple delays following the toss, with Gill electing to field first after winning it.

The ground staff struggled to get the conditions ready for play as showers and a wet outfield continued to affect proceedings. With no improvement in the weather, the officials eventually called off the contest.

The result means India retain their 2-0 advantage in the five-match series. With two matches remaining, New Zealand can still level the series, but India are now assured of avoiding a series defeat.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead India In Final Two ODIs

India will have a different captain for the final two matches of the series, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side in the absence of Shubman Gill.

Gill and KL Rahul will leave the ODI squad to focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series. Iyer, who has been India’s vice-captain, will take over the leadership responsibilities for the remaining fixtures.

The change comes with India holding a commanding lead in the series and needing only one more win to secure a series victory.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain In Hamilton, Shreyas Iyer To Lead In Final Two Matches

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain In Hamilton, Shreyas Iyer To Lead In Final Two Matches
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