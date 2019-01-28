Indian pace battery was in top form with Mohammed Shami, Man of the Match of two previous ODIs, giving an early jolt to New Zealand after he dismissed explosive opener Colin Munro (7) in the second over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed suit and sent Martin Guptill (13) back to the pavillion restricting the hosts to 26/2.

Indian bowling attack reigned supreme yet again in the 3rd ODI dismantling New Zealand at the score of 243 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were two batsmen who starred in the Kiwis innings scoring 93 and 51 respectively. It was a noteworthy match for Hardik Pandya, who was re-inducted into the Team India after a serving a suspension. He bagged two wickets.

Skipper Kane Williamson (28) was another casualty of Indian bowlers as Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his wicket after the end of the second power play. It was Ross Taylor and Tom Latham who took charge of the game and forged a solid partnership of 119 runs together.

However, their partnership was broken by Chahal as he dismissed Latham (51) just after he completed his half-century. Returning star all-rounder Hardik Pandya then took matters into his own hands as he shellshocked New Zealand by bagging wickets of Henry Nicholls (6) and Mitchell Santner (3) in quick succession.

Taylor was unfortunate as he fell 7 runs short of completing a century when Shami struck again and dismissed him. The tailenders of the Black Caps failed to add much to the score after the departure of Taylor and were bundled out at a total score of 243.

Doug Bracewell (15) was run out by Indian captain Virat Kohli while Ish Sodhi (12) fell prey to red-hot Shami. Trent Boult was the final scalp taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

