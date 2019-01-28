Team India and New Zealand will face off again at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui today for the 3rd encounter of the 5-match series. With back to back 8 wicket and 90 run wins, Virat Kohli and men are leading the series by 2-0 and today will try to continue their dominance on the struggling Kiwis. While on the other side, Kane Williamson and co. are eyeing to avenge defeats and make a come back in the 5-match series against India. The match will commence at 7:30 am (IST) and the toss will be done at the 7 am (IST).
Kiwis captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first and it’s a small ground and batting wicket. New Zealand called Mitchell Santner in place of Colin de Grandhomme. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli rested experienced MS Dhoni due to an ankle injury and sore hamstring, he will be replaced by Dinesh Karthik, who was waiting for his from last 2 matches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently served a suspension, will be making his come back in place of Vijay Shankar.
In the 2nd ODI, played at the same ground, Team India trounced Kiwis by 90 runs. First, openers Rohit Sharma (87) and Shikhar Dhawan (66) made had wreaked havoc the New Zealand bowling unit and gave a flying start, which resulted in a huge total of 324 runs. While Virat Kohli 43, Ambati Rayudu 47, MS Dhoni 48 and Kedar Jadhav contributed 22 runs.
Chasing the massive target of 325 runs, New Zealand batting line-up was dismantled by Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuznvendra Chahal. Hence, India registered a thumping victory by 90 runs.
New Zealand Squad
Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry
India Squad
Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Hardik Pandya
Live Updates
Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets Martin Guptill
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets Martin Guptill on a swinging delivery and it was an easy catch for Dinesh Karthik. Indian pacers have continued their dominance as they have removed the Kiwi openers early for the third time in the 5 match series.
Mohammed Shami dismisses Colin Munro
Pacer Mohammed Shami continues his dominance on Kiwi openers and dismisses Colin Munro in his first over. India has put pressure on struggling New Zealand. From the other end, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a maiden over.
Guptill, Munro starts the innings
New Zealand openers Martin Guptill, Colin Munro walks in to bat. For India, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings. India has already won 2 matches in the 5 match series and today will try to continue thier dominance.
Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya replace MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also made 2 change in the playing Xi as experienced MS Dhoni is being rested due to an ankle injury and a sore hamstring. He will be replaced by Dinesh Karthik. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also joins the team in place of Vijay Shankar.
New Zealand win the toss, opts to bat
Kisi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first in the 3rd ODI at the Mount Maunganui. New Zealand made one change in their side as Mitchell Santner comes in place of Colin de Grandhomme.