Team India and New Zealand will face off again at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui today for the 3rd encounter of the 5-match series. With back to back 8 wicket and 90 run wins, Virat Kohli and men are leading the series by 2-0 and today will try to continue their dominance on the struggling Kiwis. While on the other side, Kane Williamson and co. are eyeing to avenge defeats and make a come back in the 5-match series against India. The match will commence at 7:30 am (IST) and the toss will be done at the 7 am (IST).

Kiwis captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first and it’s a small ground and batting wicket. New Zealand called Mitchell Santner in place of Colin de Grandhomme. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli rested experienced MS Dhoni due to an ankle injury and sore hamstring, he will be replaced by Dinesh Karthik, who was waiting for his from last 2 matches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently served a suspension, will be making his come back in place of Vijay Shankar.

In the 2nd ODI, played at the same ground, Team India trounced Kiwis by 90 runs. First, openers Rohit Sharma (87) and Shikhar Dhawan (66) made had wreaked havoc the New Zealand bowling unit and gave a flying start, which resulted in a huge total of 324 runs. While Virat Kohli 43, Ambati Rayudu 47, MS Dhoni 48 and Kedar Jadhav contributed 22 runs.

Chasing the massive target of 325 runs, New Zealand batting line-up was dismantled by Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuznvendra Chahal. Hence, India registered a thumping victory by 90 runs.

New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry

India Squad

Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Hardik Pandya

Live Updates

