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Home > Sports News > India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Rain Delays Start After Toss, India Opt To Bowl In Hamilton | Check Latest Update

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Rain Delays Start After Toss, India Opt To Bowl In Hamilton | Check Latest Update

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Update: India have opted to bowl first after Shubman Gill won the toss in the rain-hit third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. However, persistent drizzle and a wet outfield have delayed the start, with the match reduced to 40 overs per side. India have retained their XI, while New Zealand have brought in Matthew Fisher.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Rain Delays Start After Toss, India Opt To Bowl In Hamilton | Check Latest Update

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 10:26 IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Update: India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday, November 10. However, persistent rain and a wet outfield have delayed the start of the contest, with the weather continuing to interrupt proceedings even after the toss.

Shubman Gill’s decision means India will look to exploit any assistance available for the seamers under overcast conditions. The visitors have retained their playing XI, while New Zealand have made one change, bringing Matthew Fisher into the side in place of Blair Tickner. The match has been reduced to 40 overs per side, with further interruptions remaining a concern.

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The third ODI is an important contest for both teams, although India have already taken control of the series with victories in the first two matches. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate to produce a strong performance in front of their home supporters and avoid a series whitewash.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first in Hamilton. The decision comes amid uncertain weather conditions, with the pitch having spent considerable time under covers.

Gill confirmed that India would go into the match with an unchanged playing XI. Speaking at the toss, he expressed hope that the weather would improve and allow the teams to complete as much of the contest as possible.

“We’re going to bowl first. Hopefully the weather clears out a bit. We’re gonna try to repeat our performances that we did well. Hopefully a little bit better with the bat today,” Gill said.

The Indian captain also admitted that the repeated interruptions had made preparations difficult.

“Quite frustrating on and off. Hopefully, if there’s rain it continues raining. If there’s no rain, hopefully it stops. It’s very difficult and challenging to come back on and then go off,” he added.

New Zealand Make One Change To Playing XI

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner confirmed that Matthew Fisher would replace Blair Tickner for the series finale. The hosts have opted for four seamers, with the conditions expected to offer assistance to the fast bowlers.

Santner acknowledged that the pitch had remained under covers for an extended period and suggested that the surface could provide some movement. He also indicated that the conditions could make a relatively modest total competitive.

Discussing his bowling preparations, Santner revealed that he had tried bowling seam-up in practice, adding that the ball had moved considerably.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rain Continues To Interrupt Proceedings

The weather has been the biggest talking point in Hamilton, with rain affecting preparations throughout the day. Ground staff have repeatedly removed and replaced the covers as showers have come and gone.

An inspection was scheduled for 8:15 AM IST, with the weather initially appearing to improve. However, drizzle returned around the time the teams were preparing for the toss, forcing the ground staff to cover the pitch again.

The toss eventually took place, with India choosing to bowl. But the improvement was short-lived, as another spell of drizzle interrupted preparations after the toss. Although the covers were briefly removed, rain returned and the umpires had to continue monitoring the conditions.

At 9:45 AM IST, another inspection was scheduled for 10:00 AM IST. However, the latest update at 10:05 AM IST indicated that more covers were being brought onto the field, with umbrellas also appearing as rain threatened to cause further delays.

The pitch had reportedly been uncovered for only six to seven hours over the preceding three days, highlighting the difficult conditions faced by the ground staff and both teams.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Rain Delays Start After Toss, India Opt To Bowl In Hamilton | Check Latest Update
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