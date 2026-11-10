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Home > Sports News > India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: India and New Zealand are facing each other in the third and final ODI of the India tour of New Zealand 2026 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. Check the latest match updates, toss news, Hamilton weather forecast, possible rain interruptions and live streaming details.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 08:37 IST

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill-led India will look to continue their strong performance in the ongoing ODI series, while Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will aim to bounce back on home soil. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will be among the key players for India, while the hosts will depend on Will Young, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

The biggest talking point ahead of the contest has been the weather in Hamilton. Persistent rain over the last few hours and a wet outfield have delayed the toss, with ground staff working to prepare the playing area. Following an inspection, the toss has been scheduled for 9:00 AM IST (4:30 PM local time), with the revised start time set for 9:30 AM IST (5:00 PM local time).

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The weather remains a major concern, with showers and possible thunderstorms forecast in Hamilton. The latest conditions could influence the start of play and potentially lead to further interruptions. Fans will be hoping for an improvement in the weather so that a full 50-over contest can take place.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: Latest Match Updates

9:00 AM IST: The toss is scheduled to take place at 9:00 AM IST (4:30 PM local time) following the delayed inspection.

8:15 AM IST: The inspection has been completed. Officials have confirmed the revised toss time, with play scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

8:05 AM IST: There is no rain at the ground, and the covers have been taken off. Ground staff are working to prepare the playing area.

7:54 AM IST: There is some positive news from Hamilton, with an inspection scheduled for 8:15 AM IST.

7:40 AM IST: Rain continues to affect proceedings at Seddon Park. The start of the third ODI remains delayed as both teams wait for suitable playing conditions.

7:00 AM IST: Rain has returned in Hamilton, and ground staff have started covering the playing area again. The possibility of a further delay remains.

6:50 AM IST: The rain has stopped temporarily, and ground staff are working to get the outfield ready. The toss has been delayed, with the next update awaited.

6:30 AM IST: The BCCI shared an update about the gloomy conditions in Hamilton. Ground staff have been working on the playing area, but the weather remains a concern.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Hamilton?

Weather conditions in Hamilton have become a major concern ahead of the third ODI. The city has witnessed significant rainfall, with the playing area affected by a wet outfield.

The latest weather conditions indicate showers in Hamilton, with rain expected to continue through the evening. A heavy rain watch and a severe thunderstorm watch have also been issued for the region, increasing concerns about possible interruptions during the match.

The weather outlook is particularly important because the pitch has had limited exposure to open conditions over the last three days. According to the on-air assessment by Simon Doull, the surface had only around six to seven hours without covers during that period.

Ground staff will need sufficient time to ensure the outfield is safe for the players. Even if the rain stops, the match officials will have to assess the playing conditions before allowing the game to begin.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Original Start Time: 7:30 AM IST

Revised Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST

Revised Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Probable XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle 

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch?

Cricket fans in India can watch the third ODI live on Sony Sports Network on television. Online live streaming will be available through the SonyLIV app and website, with an active subscription where required.

Fans can also check DD Sports via DD Free Dish for possible free-to-air television coverage, subject to the channel’s match broadcast schedule.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates
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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Check Hamilton Weather Forecast And Latest Match Updates

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