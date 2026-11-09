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Home > Sports News > India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: India will face New Zealand in the third ODI of their ongoing series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Check the match details, probable playing XIs, full squads, venue information and live streaming details.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 14:26 IST

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the India tour of New Zealand 2026 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST, corresponding to a 3:00 PM local start in New Zealand.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer expected to play important roles in the batting department. The contest will also provide another opportunity for India’s middle order to test itself against challenging conditions ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to make the most of their home conditions under the captaincy of Mitchell Santner. The hosts have faced injury concerns during the series, with Matt Henry still recovering from concussion and Blair Tickner also ruled out after suffering a concussion. Kristian Clarke has been brought into the squad as cover.

Weather and pitch conditions could once again play a significant role in Hamilton. Rain affected preparations at Seddon Park, with the ground staff getting limited time to prepare the surface. The pitch is expected to offer assistance to seamers, making the toss an important factor in the contest.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Details

  • Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

  • Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

  • Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 AM IST

  • Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

  • GMT: 2:00 AM

  • Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head Record

  • Matches Played: 125 (previously reported tally)

  • India Won: 65

  • New Zealand Won: 52

  • Tied: 1

  • No Result: 7

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand (Probable XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matthew Fisher/Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy.

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs New Zealand ODI Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner (Captain), Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kristian Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch The Match In India And Other Countries

India

  • TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand

  • TV Broadcast: Sky Sport NZ; free-to-air coverage may also be available on Three or Sky Open

  • Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability

United States and Canada

  • TV Broadcast: Willow TV

  • Live Streaming: Willow app and website

Stats And Trivia

  • New Zealand’s impressive home record: The Black Caps have won their last 11 bilateral ODI series at home. Their previous series defeat on home soil came against India in 2019.

  • India’s advantage in the rivalry: India have historically dominated the overall ODI head-to-head record against New Zealand, having registered more victories than the hosts.

  • Wellington batting struggles: New Zealand’s 134 in the second ODI was their lowest ODI total against India at home.

  • Shubman Gill vs Kyle Jamieson: Gill and Jamieson will be among the key players to watch, with the New Zealand pacer having previously troubled the Indian captain with his movement and bounce.

  • Hamilton pitch conditions: Seddon Park could offer considerable assistance to fast bowlers, particularly after rain affected pitch preparations ahead of the match.

  • Toss factor: With rain and moisture expected to influence conditions, the toss could prove crucial, especially for the team batting first.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live
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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live
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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Probable Playing XI And Where To Watch Match Live
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