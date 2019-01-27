New Zealand has always been one boogey team that has time and again haunted India, both at home and overseas. However, it has been entirely different picture this time as Virat Kohli's lad have proved to be too competitive for the Black Caps. The in-form batting line up and the ferocious pace battery of India has wreaked havoc at the hosts in the first two ODIs.

When India faces New Zealand in the third ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, it will look to seal series by securing another comprehensive win over struggling hosts. Virat Kohli and men already have a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series and another win for the visitors will mean game over for the Kiwis. On the other hand, Kane Williamson-skippered New Zealand will try to move mountains in the forthcoming ODI in order to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

New Zealand was beaten by 8 wickets in the first ODI and by 90 runs in the second, and it seems like Men in Blue will topple them yet again in the upcoming encounter. Apart from Virat Kohli, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni who has started the 2019 on a blistering note. Also, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav have been sensational as well.

The third ODI match between the two sides will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on January 28, Monday. The match will commence from 7:30 am India time and stay tuned to NewsX for live coverage of the match.

Likely playing squad:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell/Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

