After another fantastic win on the trot, a visibly buoyant Virat Kohli showered praises on his team. He said that winning three games in a row is an outstanding achievement and it has become possible because of the tremendous efforts by the bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He further added that he is pleased by the collective performance by the team.

Skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on his teammates after India registered a resounding 7-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third ODI on Monday. He stressed on the quality of performance Indian bowlers have delivered in the ongoing series, especially Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kohli also lauded the comeback hero Hardik Pandya for his stellar display after coming back from a suspension. With the comprehensive win, India has already sealed the 5-match ODI series 3-0 with two matches still to be played.

After another fantastic win on the trot, a visibly buoyant Virat Kohli showered praises on his team. He said that winning three games in a row is an outstanding achievement and it has become possible because of the tremendous efforts by the bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He further added that he is pleased by the collective performance by the team.

Kohli then shifted focus to Hardik Pandya, who returned to the Team India after serving a suspension. The Indian captain was delighted with the bowling spell from Pandya who bagged two vital wickets in his side’s victory.

Virat Kohli on Hardik Pandya: Good to have him back. He put his head down and focused on what he needed to do, you can tell from the way he bowled. He is someone who will make important contribution over all. He is someone who provides a lot of balance to the team. pic.twitter.com/0BkrCfpSso — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

“Good to have him back. He put his head down and focused on what he needed to do, you can tell from the way he bowled. He is someone who will make an important contribution over all. He is someone who provides a lot of balance to the team,” said Virat Kohli about Hardik Pandya.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand was bundled out at 243 thanks to a collective performance by Indian bowling attack. Ross Taylor was lone star for the Kiwis as he scored a knock of 93 runs while Tom Latham assisted him with a 51-run inning.

Indian batsmen made light work of New Zealand bowlers yet again as Rohit Sharma struck 62 runs, Virat Kohli played a knock of 60 runs while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik sailed the Indian ship to bay by scoring 40 and 38 runs respectively. The only low scoring batsman for Men in Blue was Shikhar Dhawan who was dismissed at the score of 28. Mohammed Shami was named Man of the Match for the third time in a row.

India has gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the 5-match series. The 4th ODI will now be played on January 31, Thursday, in Hamilton. The match will start at 07:30 am India time.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More