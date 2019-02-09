India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: After suffering a rather humiliating loss in the first T20I by some 80 odd runs, Team India bounced back with a phenomenal performance in the second encounter. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front in the second game and guided his side to a comprehensive 7-wicket win.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: After a thumping victory in the previous match, which levelled series 1-1, India will be looking to keep the momentum on their side and secure yet another victory over New Zealand in order to seal the three-match Twenty 20 International (T20I) series. Home team skipper Kane Williamson and his batsmen can surprise the travelling Indian team and Indian bowlers will be wary of that threat. While Rohit Sharma’s troops will be on top of their toes in the upcoming match in order to get the better of the Kiwis.

There will be a lot of nerves in the third and final T20I as both the teams are levelled at 1-1 and whoever wins the forthcoming match will seal the series. However, it is India that has everything to lose given that they have not lost an overseas series since the defeat in England.

The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – have been leading the demolition job in the limited overs format so far and all eyes will be on them yet again. Rohit Sharma is another player who can surprise with the bat and deal heavy damage to the opponent.

For New Zealand, all eyes will be on Tim Seifert yet again who single-handedly destroyed India in the first T20I while Colin de Grandhomme played a good inning in the previous match and the Kiwi hopes will rely heavily on him as well.

