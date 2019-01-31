India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE updates: Team India is eyeing their first and historic 5-0 series win on New Zealand soil and today will head into another fierce contest. India vs New Zealand 4 ODI will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. Struggling New Zealand performed marginally better in the 3rd ODI, but Ross Taylor’s impressive innings of 93 runs went in vain as India comfortably won the match by 7 wickets at Mount Maunganui.
Virat Kohli has been rested for the remaining two ODIs and as a result, Rohit Sharma will lead the side. The Indian side is looking balanced as compared to other teams as of now. Indian bowling pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami has been a difficult nut to crack for the New Zealand openers.
Young-gun Shubman Gill will be making his debut today. He received his international debut cap by Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and became India’s 227th player to receive the blue cap.
Probable XI:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan/Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Live Updates
India 30/2
New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has removed both the Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, early and India may face some trouble now. Middle order batsmen Ambati Rayudu and debutant Shubman Gill are batting and trying to rescue their side. India 30/2 after 9.4 overs.
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan walk in to start the innings
Indian opener Rohit Sharma walks in to bat in his 200th ODI along with Shikhar Dhawan to start the innings. Both the explosive batsmen are in an outstanding form and have been scripting India's victories together throughout the series against New Zealand.
Shubman Gill to debut
Shubman Gill received 227th international debut cap by Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is all set to debut today. Team India congratulated Shubhman Gill with a round of applause on this historic day of his life.
Proud moment for young @RealShubmanGill as he receives his #TeamIndia cap from @msdhoni 👏👏 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2oRc4ozwZq— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl first in the 4th ODI against men in blue-led by Rohit Sharma.