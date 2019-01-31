India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE updates: Team India is all set to take on New Zealand for the 4th ODI of the 5-match series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. Rohit Sharma will lead Men in Blue today in absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested by the BCCI ahead of IPL and World Cup.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE updates: Team India is eyeing their first and historic 5-0 series win on New Zealand soil and today will head into another fierce contest. India vs New Zealand 4 ODI will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. Struggling New Zealand performed marginally better in the 3rd ODI, but Ross Taylor’s impressive innings of 93 runs went in vain as India comfortably won the match by 7 wickets at Mount Maunganui.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the remaining two ODIs and as a result, Rohit Sharma will lead the side. The Indian side is looking balanced as compared to other teams as of now. Indian bowling pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami has been a difficult nut to crack for the New Zealand openers.

Young-gun Shubman Gill will be making his debut today. He received his international debut cap by Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and became India’s 227th player to receive the blue cap.

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan/Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Live Updates

