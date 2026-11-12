India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Preview: Date, Time, Squads, Probable Playing XI, Venue And Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Preview: The India-New Zealand ODI series moves to Mount Maunganui, where the two teams will meet in the fourth match at Bay Oval. India will look to continue their advantage in the series, while the hosts will aim to bounce back and keep their hopes of finishing the contest on a positive note alive.

The visitors will have a new leadership combination for the remaining matches, with Shreyas Iyer taking charge after Shubman Gill departed for preparations ahead of the upcoming Test series. KL Rahul has also left the ODI squad, with Ishan Kishan expected to take up wicketkeeping duties and potentially open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand have also made several changes to their squad. Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly and Dean Foxcroft are among the players included for the final two ODIs. Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the home side, while the return of Matt Henry to the squad provides another bowling option.

Unlike the rain-affected conditions in Hamilton, the weather forecast at Mount Maunganui is expected to be clearer. The teams will hope for a full 50-over contest, with Bay Oval potentially offering better batting conditions.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Local Time: 3:00 PM NZDT

GMT: 2:00 AM

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 126

India Won: 65

New Zealand Won: 52

Tied: 1

No Result: 8

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Probable Playing XI

New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher/Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Siraj/Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Full Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner (C), Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

New Zealand

TV Broadcast: Sky Sport NZ; Three or Sky Open may also offer free-to-air coverage.

Live Streaming: Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow, subject to availability.

United States And Canada

TV Broadcast: Willow TV

Live Streaming: Willow app and website

Stats And Trivia

India’s Bay Oval record: India have won two and lost one of their three previous ODIs at the venue.

Chasing advantage: The last four day-night ODIs at Bay Oval have been won by the team batting second.

India’s head-to-head advantage: India have won 65 of their 126 ODI meetings against New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy test: Iyer will lead India in ODIs for the first time in Shubman Gill’s absence.

Tim Seifert’s opportunity: The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter will look to make the most of his extended run in the ODI side.

Mohammed Siraj’s opportunity: With Anshul Kamboj joining India’s Test preparations, Siraj could feature in the playing XI.

Weather watch: Clearer conditions are expected at Mount Maunganui after rain disrupted the previous match in Hamilton.