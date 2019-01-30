Men in Blue have already penned a new record by securing their 1st victory in bilateral series in New Zealand after 10 years. However, the 4th ODI at Hamilton is going to be more interesting as team India will look to consolidate the lead towards a complete sweep by 5-0.

After defeating New Zealand in a row, the Men in Blue are all set to face them again in 4th ODI at Hamilton on Thursday. Virat Kohli-led India defeated New Zealand in 3rd ODI by 7 wickets at Mount Maunganui despite their marginally improved performance. Mohammed Shami is the man who has been a difficulty for New Zealand openers, being the man of the match for 1st and 3rd ODI.

Men in Blue have already penned a new record by securing their 1st victory in bilateral series in New Zealand after 10 years. However, the 4th ODI at Hamilton is going to be more interesting as team India will look to consolidate the lead towards a complete sweep by 5-0. Virat Kohli has been rested for the remaining two ODIs and as a result, Rohit Sharma will lead the side. The Indian side is looking balanced as compared to other teams as of now. Indian bowling pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami has been a difficult nut to crack for the New Zealand openers.

Indian spinners and all-rounders have been dominating the Blackcaps, with none of New Zealand batters having the skill to stand at the crease for more than a couple of overs. Indian batting side is in a great form, from the opening department to the finishers, Indian batters are having a dream run. New recruit of India, Shubman Gill, might get a chance in playing XI with Virat Kohli being rested. The team will witness a lot of changes as MS Dhoni is also suffering from hamstring. New Zealand might take this as an opportunity to turn things in their favour as the two big names, Kohli and Dhoni, will be missing. However, Rohit Sharma is not an easy target, he has proved his mettle time and again, he led team India in Asia Cup 2018 and Nidahas Trophy 2018 towards victory.

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan/Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar

