India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Updates: Rohit-Sharma-led Team India has once against locked horns against New Zealand for the 5th ODI, which is the last battle of the 5 match series. The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Men in blue would be looking forward to avenge the humiliating defeat of the 4th ODI, where Kiwis outclassed world's no 2 team and wrapped up Indian innings for only 92 runs. BlackCaps pacer Trent Boult wreaked havoc the Indian pacers.
After losing the last game, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to call experience MS Dhoni back in place of Dinesh Karthik. While in form pacer Mohammed Shami will be replacing Khaleel Ahmed and Vijay Shankar has been added for Kuldeep Yadav. Kiwis captain Kane Williamson also made a change in the playing Xi. Opener Collin Munro will replace injured Martin Guptill.
Live Updates
India 22/4
Kiwi pacer Trent Boult has propelled Team India towards trouble as he removed MS Dhoni for only 1 run. Indian batting line has again collapsed like the 4th ODI. With Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar on the crease, India 22/4.
India in trouble, 3 down for 17 runs
It seems like we are watching the 4th ODI match, Kiwi pacers have wreaked havoc the Indian batting line up. After Rohit Sharma, Matt Henry removed Shubman Gill as his second wicket. India is in trouble. Experienced MS Dhoni walks in to bat now.
India 12/2
It's a big blow for team India as Kiwi pacers removed both openers early. After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan showed his back and went back to the pavilion. Speedster Trent Boult, who scripted BlackCaps win in the 4th ODI, continues his dominance and scalped Shikhar Dhawan for 6 runs only.
Rohit Sharma out
In the 5th ODI, Kiwi pacers continue their dominating balling. Speedster Matt Henry scalped Indian captain Rohit Sharma early. Team India has scored only 8 runs now and lost a big wicket of Rohit Sharma.
India vs New Zealand
To start the innings for India, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk to the centre of the crease. On the other side, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson has given the ball to Matt Henry to start the proceedings. It was a tight over from Henry as he allowed Indian batsmen to score only 1 run off first 6 balls.
India to bat first
Hello and welcome to the India v New Zealand 5th ODI live written update. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.