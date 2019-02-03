Ind 22/4, Vijay Shankar 0, Ambati Rayudu 0, India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Updates: In the 5th ODI, Rohit-Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. The last ODI between India and New Zealand is being played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The skipper decided to call MS Dhoni in place of Dinesh Karthik. While Mohammed Shami will be replacing Khaleel Ahmed and Vijay Shankar has been added for Kuldeep Yadav. Kiwis captain Kane Willaimson made one change, he called Collin Munro in for Martin Guptill, who is injured.

Ind 22/4, Vijay Shankar 0, Ambati Rayudu 0, India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Updates: Rohit-Sharma-led Team India has once against locked horns against New Zealand for the 5th ODI, which is the last battle of the 5 match series. The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Men in blue would be looking forward to avenge the humiliating defeat of the 4th ODI, where Kiwis outclassed world’s no 2 team and wrapped up Indian innings for only 92 runs. BlackCaps pacer Trent Boult wreaked havoc the Indian pacers.

