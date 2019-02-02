In the fifth ODI, MS Dhoni is expected to be reinducted into the squad but Virat Kohli will miss the match after he was given a rest for the final two matches of the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will lead Team India yet again and his batsmen will be wary of the threat that Kiwi bowlers pose with the pace and swing.

New Zealand will hope to get some consolation by securing yet another victory over India in an already lost series when the two sides clash with each other in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday. On the other hand, Team India will look to overcome the fourth ODI hiccup and finish the series on a positive note. Last match’s absentee Mahendra Singh Dhoni is expected to play in tomorrow’s game while for New Zealand, Martin Guptill is likely to miss the forthcoming encounter.

After sealing the 5-match series with three victories on the trot, the high-flying Indian cricket team was brought to the ground by the Kiwis in a humiliating 8-wicket loss. Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni did not feature in the match and Team India saw a spectacular collapse as they got bundled out at a score of 92. A red-hot Trent Boult destroyed the Indian batting lineup with five stellar wickets.

The hosts might start the match without seasoned opener Martin Guptill and skipper Kane Williamson would have to do with a new opening pair comprising Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls. With Trent Boult and Ross Taylor hitting peak form, the Kiwis will be hopeful of getting a result in their favour on Sunday at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Teams:

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj

