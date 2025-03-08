India Vs New Zealand Astrology Predictions: Astrologers Give Bold Verdict For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Can the stars predict cricketing glory? Renowned astrologers believes so, forecasting an Indian win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India Vs New Zealand: Astrologers predict India will defeat New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Will the stars align for Rohit?

India Vs New Zealand Final: Renowned astrologer Greenstone Lobo has made a bold prediction ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, forecasting that Rohit Sharma’s team will defeat New Zealand and lift the coveted trophy. The final is set to take place on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

India has been the standout team in the eight-nation tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout. With a dominant run so far, they are now just one step away from adding another ICC trophy to their collection.

India’s Road to the Final

The Men in Blue had an impressive journey in the tournament, securing three consecutive wins in the group stage to top Group A. Their momentum continued into the semifinals, where they triumphed over Australia, extending their winning streak to four matches and sealing a place in the final.

Lobo believes that Rohit Sharma, who previously led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, is well-positioned to add another feather to his cap with the Champions Trophy title.

Astrological Insights on the India Vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

According to InstaAstro’s predictions, the conjunction of Mercury, Venus, and Ketu in New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner’s birth chart may enhance his on-field decision-making. However, the presence of Ketu in the third house could signal potential injury concerns, which might impact his performance.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma appears to be in an extremely favorable planetary phase. He is currently under the influence of Rahu Mahadasha and Mercury Antardasha, a period considered highly productive for his career. Additionally, the Exalted Sun in his sixth house is said to bring dominance and strategic success.

Final Verdict on India Vs New Zealand Final: Who Will Lift the Trophy?

The astrological forecast heavily favors India. The presence of Srivatsa Yoga on the day of the final, March 9, 2025, is expected to bring fortune and success to Rohit Sharma’s side. Furthermore, the occurrence of Moon Sextile Uranus on the same day is predicted to turn high-pressure situations into match-winning moments for Team India.

Based on these planetary alignments, predictions suggest that India is poised to secure their third ICC Champions Trophy title, much to the delight of their fans worldwide.

Disclaimer: While astrology offers intriguing insights, the nature of cricket remains unpredictable. The game is known for its uncertainties, and anything can happen on the field.

