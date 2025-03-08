Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
  India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Can Mohammed Shami Recreate Wankhede Magic?

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Can Mohammed Shami Recreate Wankhede Magic?

As India gears up to battle for the ICC Champions Trophy title, all eyes will be on pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who boasts an impressive record in ICC knockout matches.

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Can Mohammed Shami Recreate Wankhede Magic?

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025: Can Mohammed Shami Recreate Wankhede Magic?


As India gears up to battle for the ICC Champions Trophy title, all eyes will be on pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who boasts an impressive record in ICC knockout matches. With a stellar performance, Shami is on the cusp of history, needing just one more five-wicket haul to surpass Zaheer Khan’s record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in ICC knockout stages of ODIs.

Shami has been a standout performer for India in this Champions Trophy, with eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.87, with a best figure of 5/53 against Pakistan. He is India’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament and overall second-highest below New Zealand’s Matt Henry (10).

In ICC ODI knockout matches across 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy, Shami has taken 13 scalps in five matches at an average of 19.76, with best figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinals at Wankhede Stadium.

Shami has however featured in only one final match, during the 50-over World Cup at home, taking one wicket for 47 runs in seven overs against Australia at Ahmedabad. However, it was not enough to prevent Aussies to chase down 241 runs for a win, thanks to a stunning counter-attacking ton by Travis Head that lifted Aussies from a troublesome spot of 47/3.

Shami is India’s biggest bet at ICC ODI events and the equivalent of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli etc with the ball, being country’s top wicket-taker with 63 scalps at an average of 14.33 in 22 matches, with the best figures of 7/57. His five five-wicket hauls are highest by any bowlers across both ICC ODI events.

Can Shami Deliver Knockout Blow to Kiwis, Recreating Wankhede Magic?

India and New Zealand are set to clash in the ICC Champions Trophy final on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. Unbeaten India will face a formidable Kiwi side, led by Mitchell Santner, in a rematch of the 2000 final. The Men in Blue seek revenge for past heartbreaks, including semifinal and final losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 World Cup and 2021 World Test Championship, respectively.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Virat Kohli Suffers Injury: Will He Play in India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

 

Champions Trophy 2025 India Mohammed Shami New Zealand

