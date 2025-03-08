India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Five Kiwi Players Who Can Change the Game

Team India is all set to play the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand has been the most challenging team for team India whenever it comes to playing in ICC tournaments. New Zealand has shown exit to the Indian team multiple times in ICC knockout matches. New Zealand is leading India by 10-6 in ICC events.

India and New Zealand have played Champions Trophy final in 2000 and Kiwis defeated men in blue to lift the title. Now it will be a revenge time for the Indian team to defeat New Zealand and lift the Champions Trophy 2025. For that to happen, India needs to play the best game and not only play the best but also stop New Zealand from not playing their best. We have here mentioned 5 Kiwi players who are a threat to Team India on their way to becoming the champion.

5 Kiwi players to look out for before India vs New Zealand final

Rachin Ravindra – At the top of the list stood young southpaw Rachin Ravindra, who thrived in the early days of his career on his sheer consistency. His knack for hunting down the three-digit figures has made him a force to be reckoned with. In the second semi-final clash against South Africa, Rachin upped the ante and slammed his fifth ODI century, all of them coming in ICC events.

Kane Williamson – New Zealand’s modern-day stalwart Kane Williamson. The veteran batter found his groove in the semi-final and kept his strike rate high with his elegant strokeplay. He played a starring role for the Blackcaps and impressed in the group stage against India (81) and South Africa (102), becoming an imperative for New Zealand’s fortunes on Sunday.

Mitchell Santner – New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner to wreak havoc by weaving spin traps. In his debut tournament as a skipper, Santner has made his presence felt across all spectrums of the game. He has been a prime wicket-taking candidate for the Kiwis, chipped in with cameos with the bat and regulated his bowling options to their optimum effect.

Glenn Phillips – The flying bird for New Zealand, he has been brilliant in terms of fielding in the whole Champions Trophy. Especially, the way he took Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan’s catch in the league matches. He might come and smash a cameo of 40-50 runs and probably surprise everyone by taking a wicket or two.

Daryl Mitchell – One can not forget what Daryl Mitchell did in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal. He stood till the last of innings and till he was playing nobody thought India would win that match. He is someone if he is batting at his very best day then he can easily snatch victory from team India’s hands.

