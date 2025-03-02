India vs New Zealand Clash In Champions Trophy 2025: Key Details And Match Preview

The Kiwis have relied heavily on their spin attack, with Michael Bracewell proving instrumental in their previous victory against Bangladesh, taking 4-26.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set for a thrilling encounter as India faces New Zealand in their final group-stage match on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have already secured their semifinal spots, and the winner of this game will top Group A, setting the stage for a strategic battle with implications for the knockout rounds.

India Aims to Extend Winning Streak

India enters the match on the back of an impressive run, having won both of their previous group-stage encounters. After a commanding victory over Pakistan six days ago, Rohit Sharma’s side is well-rested and ready for the challenge. Key players like Mohammed Shami and Rohit himself, who briefly left the field during the Pakistan match due to minor concerns, have been declared fit and ready for action. KL Rahul confirmed that all players have been training hard and are in good shape for the crucial encounter.

Shami, in particular, has been in fine form, marking his return to international cricket with a stellar five-wicket haul in India’s opening match against Bangladesh. With a sluggish pitch in Dubai favoring spin, India will also look to Kuldeep Yadav, who shone with three wickets against Pakistan, to play a pivotal role in restricting New Zealand’s batting line-up.

New Zealand’s Tactical Adjustments

New Zealand has also had a flawless run in the tournament, with two wins in two matches. The return of top-order batsman Daryl Mitchell, who missed the Bangladesh clash due to illness, comes as a boost for the Black Caps. His replacement, Rachin Ravindra, made a strong impact with a century in the previous game, adding depth to the team’s batting arsenal.

The Kiwis have relied heavily on their spin attack, with Michael Bracewell proving instrumental in their previous victory against Bangladesh, taking 4-26. Captain Mitchell Santner will be hoping his bowlers can exploit the slow Dubai pitch to contain India’s powerful batting line-up.

What’s at Stake?

The winner of this high-profile clash will face Australia in the semifinal, while the losing team will take on South Africa. Given the packed schedule, there will be only a single rest day between the group-stage finale and the first semifinal, set for Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. The second semifinal will be held in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

With both teams undefeated in their last five ODIs, Sunday’s showdown promises to be a gripping contest between two of the world’s strongest cricketing nations. If India reaches the final, scheduled for March 9, the match will be moved to Dubai instead of Lahore due to scheduling and logistical reasons.

Squads for the Match

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

As the teams take the field, cricket fans can expect an intense battle between India’s explosive batting unit and New Zealand’s formidable bowling attack. With high stakes and top form on both sides, the Champions Trophy group-stage finale is set to be a blockbuster encounter.

